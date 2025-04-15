Trump envoy says Putin open to 'permanent peace' deal with Ukraine

Trump envoy says Putin open to 'permanent peace' deal with Ukraine

WASHINGTON
Trump envoy says Putin open to permanent peace deal with Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy said Monday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was open to a "permanent peace" deal with Ukraine, following talks seeking to end the more than three-year war.

Trump has been pressing Moscow and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin, despite repeated negotiations between Russian and U.S. officials.

On Friday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Saint Petersburg — their third meeting third since the Republican leader returned to the White House in January.

Witkoff said during a Fox News interview televised Monday that he sees a peace deal "emerging," and that two key Putin advisers — Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev — were in the "compelling meeting."

"Putin's request is to get to have a permanent peace here. So beyond the ceasefire, we got an answer to that," Witkoff said, acknowledging that "it took a while for us to get to this place."

"I think we might be on the verge of something that would be very, very important for the world at large."

He added that business deals between Russia and the United States were also part of the negotiations.

"I believe there's a possibility to reshape the Russian-United States relationship through some very compelling commercial opportunities, that I think give real stability to the region too," he said.

Despite a flurry of diplomacy, there has been little meaningful progress on Trump's main aim of achieving a Ukraine ceasefire.

Putin last month rejected a joint U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for a full and unconditional pause in the conflict, while the Kremlin has made a truce in the Black Sea conditional on the West lifting certain sanctions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks

Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks

    Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks

  2. Bulgaria signs Black Sea deal with energy giant Shell

    Bulgaria signs Black Sea deal with energy giant Shell

  3. Parliamentary commission established to probe agricultural frost

    Parliamentary commission established to probe agricultural frost

  4. Turkish MP undergoes emergency heart surgery, condition critical

    Turkish MP undergoes emergency heart surgery, condition critical

  5. NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks

    NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks
Recommended
NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks

NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks
Israeli fighter jet accidentally drops bomb near Gaza border settlement: Army

Israeli fighter jet accidentally drops bomb near Gaza border settlement: Army
Iran appreciates Türkiye’s ‘constructive stance’ on nuclear talks with US

Iran appreciates Türkiye’s ‘constructive stance’ on nuclear talks with US
France expels 12 Algerian officials in retaliation

France expels 12 Algerian officials in retaliation
Syria leader in Qatar for first time since Assad fall

Syria leader in Qatar for first time since Assad fall
Nations call for immediate end to horrific Sudan war

Nations call for immediate end to 'horrific' Sudan war
Khamenei says Iran-US talks going well but may lead nowhere

Khamenei says Iran-US talks going well but may lead nowhere
WORLD NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks

NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday backed US President Donald Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the city of Odesa and reiterated continued support against Russia.

ECONOMY Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks

Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on Wednesday issued a strong warning to cryptocurrency service providers and payment institutions, emphasizing that the country will not allow its financial system to be abused for illicit activities.

SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿