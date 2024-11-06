Trump edges closer to White House return as Harris holds out hope

WASHINGTON

In a nail-biting contest that has gripped the nation, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a fierce battle for the White House, with results trickling in from across the United States.

As of early Wednesday, Trump has gained significant momentum, leading Harris in both electoral votes and key battleground states. The New York Times has dramatically increased Trump's probability of winning to 90%, projecting 247 electoral votes for the Republican candidate compared to 214 for Harris, with 270 needed to clinch the presidency.

Trump's campaign has already claimed victory in 23 states, including crucial prizes like Texas and Ohio, as well as the hotly contested North Carolina. Harris, meanwhile, has secured 14 states, including the Democratic strongholds of California and New York, along with Washington D.C.

The race is now hinging on a handful of key battleground states.

Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman, described the mood in the Republican camp as "positive," while Harris's team characterized the race as "razor-thin." The Democratic camp is now banking on a victory through the so-called "Blue Wall" swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In a concerning development for Democrats, Republicans have also flipped two Senate seats, dealing a significant blow to the party's efforts to maintain control of the chamber.

As the world watches with bated breath, financial markets have reacted swiftly. The U.S. dollar surged, and Bitcoin hit a record high, with most equity markets advancing on the prospect of a Trump victory.

The final outcome of the historic election, which could either see Trump's remarkable comeback or Harris becoming the first woman to occupy the Oval Office, may not be known for hours or even days. As the count continues, all eyes remain fixed on the remaining battleground states that will ultimately decide the fate of U.S.