Trump edges closer to White House return as Harris holds out hope

Trump edges closer to White House return as Harris holds out hope

WASHINGTON
Trump edges closer to White House return as Harris holds out hope

In a nail-biting contest that has gripped the nation, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a fierce battle for the White House, with results trickling in from across the United States.

As of early Wednesday, Trump has gained significant momentum, leading Harris in both electoral votes and key battleground states. The New York Times has dramatically increased Trump's probability of winning to 90%, projecting 247 electoral votes for the Republican candidate compared to 214 for Harris,  with 270 needed to clinch the presidency.

Trump's campaign has already claimed victory in 23 states, including crucial prizes like Texas and Ohio, as well as the hotly contested North Carolina. Harris, meanwhile, has secured 14 states, including the Democratic strongholds of California and New York, along with Washington D.C.

The race is now hinging on a handful of key battleground states.

Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman, described the mood in the Republican camp as "positive," while Harris's team characterized the race as "razor-thin." The Democratic camp is now banking on a victory through the so-called "Blue Wall" swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In a concerning development for Democrats, Republicans have also flipped two Senate seats, dealing a significant blow to the party's efforts to maintain control of the chamber.

As the world watches with bated breath, financial markets have reacted swiftly. The U.S. dollar surged, and Bitcoin hit a record high, with most equity markets advancing on the prospect of a Trump victory.

The final outcome of the historic election, which could either see Trump's remarkable comeback or Harris becoming the first woman to occupy the Oval Office, may not be known for hours or even days. As the count continues, all eyes remain fixed on the remaining battleground states that will ultimately decide the fate of U.S.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

    EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

  2. 2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

    2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

  3. Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media

    Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media

  4. Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

    Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

  5. Togg continues to dominate Turkish electric vehicle market

    Togg continues to dominate Turkish electric vehicle market
Recommended
EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round
2024 virtually certain to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor
Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media

Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media
Harris gives defiant concession after stunning Trump win

Harris gives defiant concession after stunning Trump win
South Korea president says not ruling out direct weapons to Ukraine

South Korea president says 'not ruling out' direct weapons to Ukraine
Uncertainty looms for Germany after Scholz coalition collapses

Uncertainty looms for Germany after Scholz coalition collapses
Israel strikes Lebanon after discussing Iranian threat with Trump

Israel strikes Lebanon after discussing 'Iranian threat' with Trump
WORLD EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

The European Commissioner-designate for health and animal welfare, Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi, failed to sail through his vetting in Brussels on Nov. 6, and will have to provide further written details, according to parliamentary sources.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posted a net income of 1.1 billion Turkish Liras in the third quarter with consolidated revenues rising 15.9 percent year-on-year to 40.35 billion liras.
SPORTS Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray hosts Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 7 in the Europa League, hoping to end its opponent’s winning streak.
﻿