Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report

Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report

WASHINGTON
Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump is looking at lifting sanctions on Türkiye and selling fighter jets to the country, even the fifth-generation F-35s, Fox News reported on Friday.

Citing two sources, Fox News said that, following last Sunday’s phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trump expressed an intent to help finalize the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, a deal that has long been in the works.

Trump is also open to the idea of selling Türkiye F-35 jets, "if the two sides can come to an agreement that renders Türkiye’s Russian S-400 system inoperable," it added, referring to the dispute under which Türkiye was suspended from the program to make the jets.

During Sunday’s call, Erdogan told Trump that to improve bilateral defense cooperation, it is necessary to end the sanctions on Türkiye under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) as well as to finalize the F-16 procurement process and bring Türkiye back into the F-35 program.

According to the report, Trump’s team has requested legal and technical analysis on ways to avoid determining that Türkiye is in violation of the CAATSA.

In 2019, during Trump’s first term, the U.S. suspended Türkiye from the F-35 program after objecting to it buying a Russian S-400 missile defense system, claiming the Russian system would endanger the fighter jets.

Türkiye has said repeatedly that there is no conflict between the two and proposed a commission to study the issue. Türkiye also said it fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that the suspension broke the rules. Ankara maintains that the deal would strengthen not only Türkiye, but also NATO.

Last year, the U.S. State Department approved the pending $23 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Türkiye. Talks on details of the deal have been continuing.

“Transformational" Trump-Erdoğan talks

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, hailed a March 16 phone call between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as “transformational,” hinting at positive shifts ahead.

Witkoff shared his upbeat take on U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson’s online show, discussing global affairs.

When Carlson pressed him on Türkiye, Witkoff praised the Trump-Erdoğan exchange as a standout moment.

He noted the call flew under the radar amid other global headlines but carried big potential.

Witkoff expressed high hopes for Trump’s Ankara ambassador pick, Tom Barrack, calling his future work “exceptional.”

“Trump has a bond with Erdoğan, and that’s going to matter,” Witkoff said, forecasting good news.

He added, “Positive updates from Türkiye are flowing from that talk—watch the headlines soon.”

f35,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany

Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany
Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlus arrest

Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlu's arrest
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul
VP Yılmaz warns against provocative rhetoric

VP Yılmaz warns against 'provocative rhetoric'
Türkiye stepping up diplomatic push for Gaza ceasefire: Erdoğan

Türkiye stepping up diplomatic push for Gaza ceasefire: Erdoğan
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿