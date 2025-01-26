Trump confirms 2,000-pound bombs 'on their way' to Israel

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Saturday that "a lot of things ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way."

That includes the delivery of 1,800 MK-84 bombs, a shipment that had been delayed for months.

Trump’s statement on Truth Social follows the Pentagon’s decision to lift a hold on the munitions, which had been imposed last May by the Biden administration.

Axios reported that the hold was lifted after Israeli officials were notified Friday by the Pentagon.

The 2,000-pound bombs had been stored in the US and are expected to be delivered in the coming days.

The hold, which Biden put in place to protest Israel’s military actions in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, triggered one of the most significant crises in US-Israel relations during the Israeli onslaught against the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had used the delay as a political tool, rallying support from American Republican lawmakers who criticized Biden’s stance, even as the hold was in response to concerns about the potential for civilian casualties in Gaza.