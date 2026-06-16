Trump claims no regime change goal in Iran

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France

US President Donald Trump attends a work lunch as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026. (AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on June 16 that that he “never cared about regime change” in Iran as an objective of the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Tehran, while also arguing that the scale of losses among senior Iranian officials effectively amounted to regime change in practice.

“You talk about regime change. I never cared about regime change. It [was] never a part. But I guess you have regime change because you know better than anybody, the first group, they’re all dead,” he said during the G7 summit.

“The second group, they’re dead. A part of the third group is gone,” he said.

Trump also described the current Iranian interlocutors as “very rational people,” saying, “They were nice to deal with.”

“They were strong people, smart people. I think actually they’re smarter than the first and second group, but they’re not radicalized and they’re, you know, looking to help their country.”

“I don’t believe in regime change. And I’ve watched regime changes for years. They never work. It has to just happen.”

However, earlier comments by him at the beginning of the conflict suggested a different framing, when he urged Iranians to act against their leadership, saying: “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

The broader context of the conflict, which began in late February, involved strikes by the U.S. and Israel targeting Iran, during which several senior officials were reported killed.

Despite these losses, Tehran maintained continuity of governance by replacing officials and continuing state functions.

Trump also warned that “all hell will rain down” on Iran if it attempts to develop, purchase or otherwise acquire a nuclear weapon.

Iran said on June 16 that talks with the U.S. on its nuclear program and sanctions relief would likely begin later this week.

Officials say negotiations over a final deal would take place in a 60-day window after the memorandum of understanding to end the war.