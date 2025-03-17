Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America

Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America

WASHINGTON
Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America

President Donald Trump's administration has begun mass layoffs at Voice of America and other U.S.-funded media, making clear its intent to gut outlets long seen as critical for U.S. influence.

Just a day after all employees were put on leave, staff working on a contractual basis received an email on March 16 notifying them that they were terminated at the end of March.

The email told contractors that "you must cease all work immediately and are not permitted to access any agency buildings or systems."

Contractors make up much of VOA's workforce and dominate staffing in the non-English language services, although recent figures were not immediately available.

Many contractors are not U.S. citizens, meaning they likely depend on their soon-to-disappear jobs for visas to stay in the United States.

Most full-time VOA staff, who have more legal protections, were not immediately terminated but remain on administrative leave and have been told not to work.

Voice of America, created during World War II, broadcast around the world in 49 languages with a mission to reach countries without media freedom.

Trump signed an executive order on March 14 targeting VOA's parent U.S. Agency for Global Media in his latest sweeping cuts to the federal government.

The agency had 3,384 employees in the 2023 fiscal year. It had requested $950 million for the current fiscal year.

The sweeping cuts also froze Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, formed in the Cold War to reach the former Soviet bloc, and Radio Free Asia, established to provide reporting to China, North Korea and other Asian countries.

The White House said in a statement on March 15 that "taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda," a charge rarely leveled before Trump at the staid VOA, long aimed at countering communism.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

    Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

  2. Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

    Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

  3. Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

    Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

  4. European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

    European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

  5. UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

    UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting
Recommended
Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure
Eid, Easter holidays may bring early joy to Turkish hoteliers

Eid, Easter holidays may bring early joy to Turkish hoteliers
Low-cost carrier AJet starts Istanbul-St Petersburg flights

Low-cost carrier AJet starts Istanbul-St Petersburg flights
Homes prices down 5.6 percent in real terms in February

Homes prices down 5.6 percent in real terms in February
OECD ups growth forecast for Türkiye to 3.1 percent for 2025

OECD ups growth forecast for Türkiye to 3.1 percent for 2025
French minister says U-turn on retirement age not realistic

French minister says U-turn on retirement age 'not realistic'
Chinese EV giant BYD unveils 5-minute charging platform

Chinese EV giant BYD unveils 5-minute charging platform
WORLD European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

Deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza sparked widespread condemnation from European leaders and international organizations on Tuesday, prompting urgent calls for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

ECONOMY Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

German lawmakers on Tuesday voted for a colossal defense and infrastructure spending package proposed by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz following concern over the U.S. stance on the Ukraine war and Europe's security.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿