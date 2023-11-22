Truckers face lengthy delays at Bulgaria border gate

EDIRNE

Truck drivers en route to European destinations find themselves stuck in a kilometers-long queue at Türkiye's Hamzabeyli border gate to Bulgaria, prompting complaints about the handling capacity of customs.

Truckers transporting goods purchased from various Turkish cities to European countries have amassed a 15-kilometer queue at the Hamzabeyli gate in northwestern Edirne province. The drivers, enduring varying wait times from hours to days, express concerns about the challenges they face while awaiting their turn.

Mustafa Öztürk, a driver carrying fabric and auto spare parts from Istanbul to Hungary, shared his frustration at the sluggish progress. Despite waiting for hours, Öztürk reported only advancing 1.5 kilometers and highlighted the inconsistent functioning of the Bulgarian side, citing issues with their systems.

One of the prominent issues raised by the drivers is the lack of facilities to meet basic needs during the prolonged wait.

Öztürk voiced the pressing need for a solution, urging authorities, particularly the governor's office in Edirne, to address the truck parking problem. "Our biggest problem here is that we cannot meet our restroom needs," he said.

Safety concerns add another layer of complexity to the situation as drivers contend with inadequate lighting on the road.

Additionally, he pointed out the legal repercussions, expressing worry about the potential dangers posed by the long line of vehicles, especially after the tachograph machines that log their working hours exceed the limit and force them to stop.

"In Europe, police give us big fines because they attach great importance to tachographs," Öztürk said, underlining the need for improved safety measures along the route.