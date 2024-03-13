Truck overturns, killing 4 people in accident

ISTANBUL

A truck driver was detained after a commercial vehicle overturned in Istanbul’s Bakırköy district crushing an adjacent car and killing four people.

The truck crashed into a low bridge on March 11 and overturned onto a car.

With the help of citizens and rescue teams, the bag papers on the trailer of the truck were unloaded to lighten the load. Then the trailer was lifted with the help of a crane and the car underneath was dislodged.

The four members of the Aytekin family who were trapped in the car were pulled out after long efforts by firefighters. Four people in the car were found dead, while the truck driver was arrested at the scene.

The bodies were taken to the morgue of the Forensic Medicine Institute.

It was also revealed that the driver ignored the road warnings. Despite the signs indicating that the crossing is 4 meters high, the driver did not follow the instructions and caused the accident.

Meanwhile, in June 2023, a truck loaded with textile materials overturned on the same crossing and the driver escaped unhurt, and in August 2023, a similar truck overturned on the vehicle of Bryant Dunston, an American basketball player for Anadolu Efes, leaving him slightly injured.