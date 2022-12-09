"TRT World Forum 2022" Has Started

"TRT World Forum 2022" Has Started

ADVERTORIAL
TRT World Forum 2022 Has Started

TRT World Forum 2022, which unites leaders, commenced in Istanbul with the theme "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities".

TRT World Forum, the organisation of TRT that guides the world agenda, will be held in Istanbul between 9 and 10 December. The organisation will be attended by nearly 100 internationally renowned speakers from 40 countries.

The first day of TRT World Forum hosts H.E. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, TRT Chairman of the Board Ahmet Albayrak, Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, academics, journalists, policymakers and non-governmental organisations from all over the world.

Since 2017, President Erdogan has participated in all TRT World Forums, and his words on Türkiye and the world agenda have echoed worldwide. President Erdogan is expected to make further significant statements at this year's event as well and deliver many national, and global messages at the event organised under the theme "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities".

During the opening speech of TRT World Forum 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statements that "Institutions tasked with ensuring peace and justice in the world failed in the pandemic process" and "The structure of the UN must change" reverberated around the globe and sparked further debates on the subject for a long time.

Some of the topics that will be on the forum agenda on the first day include: "Feeding the World: Ensuring Global Food Security in Times of Crisis", "Disarming Disinformation: Defending the Truth in the Digital Age" and "The Energy Crisis and Climate Change: Time to Turn Crisis into Opportunity?" On the second day, the discussions will continue to revolve around various other topics, including: "Digitalisation: A Rewarding Challenge for Public Broadcasting?", "Beyond Humanitarianism: Addressing the Global Migration Crisis", "The Russia-Ukraine War: Lessons Learned", "Reporting from the Front Lines: Journalism in the Shadow of War".

TRT World Forum 2022 can be followed live at their Twitter and YouTube page (TRTWorldForum)

digitalization,

TÜRKIYE Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament

Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament
MOST POPULAR

  1. 61-year-old academic pursues his fourth degree

    61-year-old academic pursues his fourth degree

  2. Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

    Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

  3. Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace

    Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace

  4. Court accepts indictment on horrific child abuse case

    Court accepts indictment on horrific child abuse case

  5. Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

    Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener
Recommended
Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament

Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament
President Announced to the World from TRT World Forum: I will discuss the wheat crisis with Putin and Zelenskyy

President Announced to the World from TRT World Forum: "I will discuss the wheat crisis with Putin and Zelenskyy"
Istanbul Process still ideal medium for ending war: Erdoğan

Istanbul Process still ideal medium for ending war: Erdoğan
Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener
Court accepts indictment on horrific child abuse case

Court accepts indictment on horrific child abuse case
Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace

Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace
Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
WORLD In Netflix series, Harry slams press, family, over feeding frenzy

In Netflix series, Harry slams press, family, over 'feeding frenzy'

Prince Harry slammed the media "feeding frenzy" over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries launched on Dec. 8 and criticised Britain's royal family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Israel seek to boost trade ties

Türkiye, Israel seek to boost trade ties

Representatives from 60 Israeli companies held talks with Turkish firms to explore opportunities for cooperation.
SPORTS Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player Alperen Şengün has made history as the youngest center to reach 1,000 points and 200 assists in the NBA.