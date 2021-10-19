TRT World Forum 2021 Starts Today

  • October 19 2021 10:22:00

With the theme “Power and Paradox: Understanding Grand Strategy in the 21st Century”, TRT World Forum, which will be held on the 19th and 20th of October, has started today at 12.00 pm with the opening speech delivered by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The 5th TRT World Forum, with the participation of nearly 100 speakers from 36 countries, has started today at 12.00 pm with the opening speeches of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Communications Director of Republic of Turkey Fahrettin Altun, and Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı.

President Erdoğan, who has participated in every TRT World Forum since 2017 and made striking statements regarding the agenda of Turkey and the world, which have drawn significant interest in the world press, is expected to make important statements at this year’s event, which will be held with the theme “Power and Paradox: Understanding Grand Strategy in the 21st Century.

In TRT World Forum, alongside President Erdoğan, Minister of Foreign Issues Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Communications Director of Republic of Turkey Fahrettin Altun, and Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı and experts will address many crucial global issues ranging from climate and global health crises to international economic development and from the rise of Eurasia to digital governance.

 TRT World Forum 2021 can be followed live from http://www.trtworldforum.com

 

