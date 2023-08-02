Troy Museum targets 1 million visitors in 2024

ÇANAKKALE

Troy Museum in Çanakkale, where artifacts from the 5,600-year-old Troy Ruins are displayed, is set to host 800,000 local and foreign tourists until the end of the year, and it targets to reach 1 million visitors in 2024.

With an indoor area of 12,750 square meters, the museum is located at the entrance of the Troy Ruins, which sheds light on a history of 5,600 years in the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

Right after its opening on March 18, 2019, the museum attracted the attention of the whole world with its architecture and the artworks exhibited in it. It won the 2020 European Museum of the Year Special Appreciation Award, and the 2020 and 2021 European Museum Academy Special Award. It was also given the Traveler Choice awards two years in a row by TripAdvisor.

Troy Museum Director Rıdvan Gölcük said that the museum obtained popularity within a short time after its opening and was selected among Time magazine's 100 must-see places in the world in 2019.

“The museum has become a phenomenon. However, due to the pandemic that affected the entire world very soon after the museum’s opening, we were not able to reach the number of visitors at which we aimed. We started 2023 with great expectations. In fact, the number of our visitors in January was approximately 2.5 times higher than the previous year. Of course, there is another thing besides the number of visitors. Visitors come but what do they see in the museum? Do they leave the museum with satisfaction? TripAdvisor is one of the important websites where travelers vote for places independently. The museum was selected by travelers in 2022 and 2023. Considering this year, the Troy Ruins and Troy Museum together will break the visitor record. We estimate that we will easily reach 1 million visitors in 2024.”