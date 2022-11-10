‘Triple epidemic’ hits country: Experts

‘Triple epidemic’ hits country: Experts

ISTANBUL
‘Triple epidemic’ hits country: Experts

The combination of three viruses, COVID-19, influenza and RSV, which is also called “triple epidemic,” has caused the cases of upper respiratory infections which have increased recently and taken a long time to recover, say experts.

COVID-19 is already circulating while both the influenza and RSV are more severe than a normal flu epidemic, Muhammed Emin Akkoyunlu stated, a chest disease specialist.

Stating that the elderly people and children under the age of five are at greater risk, “apart from the flu, there is also a significant increase in RSV. And when COVID-19 is added to these, the triple epidemic increased the burden in hospitals more and more throughout the country,” Akkoyunlu explained.

“When these three viruses come together, it takes a long time for patients to regain their health,” Akkoyunlu added.

“Even if the infection passes, secondary bacterial infections may easily occur afterwards. The effects of the disease can sometimes exceed a month,” he added, stating that triple epidemic will considerably affect the country in winter.

The fact that people stop taking hygiene precautions due to the slowing down of the pandemic will ease the appearance and spread of these three viruses, especially in winter, İftihar Köksal stated, an infectious diseases physician.

Drawing attention to increasing RSV cases compared to the previous winters, Köksal noted that the eyes and noses are the first affected organs, and then the virus infects the upper and lower respiratory tracts, causing cell damage and airway obstruction.

More serious lower respiratory tract infections, such as bronchiolitis, pneumonia, or croup may develop in approximately 15 percent of the elderly people and children after the triple epidemic, Köksal pointed out.

“As these viruses are already life-threatening diseases on their own, this potential will be much greater with their combination. That’s why I recommend getting a flu vaccine,” Köksal warned.

The main measures against triple epidemic include washing hands and avoiding close contact with infected people, she noted.

According to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 1.6 million people have had the flu so far this season.

Nearly 13,000 people were hospitalized, and 730 people lost their lives. The current hospitalization rate is about five times higher than that observed in the pre-pandemic season.

Turkey, Turkish, covid 19,

WORLD Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Wheat from Russia to be processed in Türkiye: Minister

    Wheat from Russia to be processed in Türkiye: Minister

  2. Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

    Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

  3. New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

    New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

  4. Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

    Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

  5. Drought tests resilience of Spain’s olive groves and farmers

    Drought tests resilience of Spain’s olive groves and farmers
Recommended
Nation remembers Atatürk, flocks to Anıtkabir, Dolmabahçe Palace

Nation remembers Atatürk, flocks to Anıtkabir, Dolmabahçe Palace
Atatürk commemorated in his renovated room

Atatürk commemorated in his renovated room
Ukrainian swimming coaches take refuge in slums of Istanbul

Ukrainian swimming coaches take refuge in slums of Istanbul
Russian tourists end up in Türkiye’s Mardin instead of Madrid

Russian tourists end up in Türkiye’s Mardin instead of Madrid
Wheat from Russia to be processed in Türkiye: Minister

Wheat from Russia to be processed in Türkiye: Minister
Two nabbed over links to police officer’s killing on Bulgarian border

Two nabbed over links to police officer’s killing on Bulgarian border
WORLD Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985.

ECONOMY Turkish airports served 155.9 mln passengers in 10 months

Turkish airports served 155.9 mln passengers in 10 months

The air traffic at Turkish airports in the 10-month period increased by 30.6 percent compared to last year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.