‘Triple epidemic’ hits country: Experts

ISTANBUL

The combination of three viruses, COVID-19, influenza and RSV, which is also called “triple epidemic,” has caused the cases of upper respiratory infections which have increased recently and taken a long time to recover, say experts.

COVID-19 is already circulating while both the influenza and RSV are more severe than a normal flu epidemic, Muhammed Emin Akkoyunlu stated, a chest disease specialist.

Stating that the elderly people and children under the age of five are at greater risk, “apart from the flu, there is also a significant increase in RSV. And when COVID-19 is added to these, the triple epidemic increased the burden in hospitals more and more throughout the country,” Akkoyunlu explained.

“When these three viruses come together, it takes a long time for patients to regain their health,” Akkoyunlu added.

“Even if the infection passes, secondary bacterial infections may easily occur afterwards. The effects of the disease can sometimes exceed a month,” he added, stating that triple epidemic will considerably affect the country in winter.

The fact that people stop taking hygiene precautions due to the slowing down of the pandemic will ease the appearance and spread of these three viruses, especially in winter, İftihar Köksal stated, an infectious diseases physician.

Drawing attention to increasing RSV cases compared to the previous winters, Köksal noted that the eyes and noses are the first affected organs, and then the virus infects the upper and lower respiratory tracts, causing cell damage and airway obstruction.

More serious lower respiratory tract infections, such as bronchiolitis, pneumonia, or croup may develop in approximately 15 percent of the elderly people and children after the triple epidemic, Köksal pointed out.

“As these viruses are already life-threatening diseases on their own, this potential will be much greater with their combination. That’s why I recommend getting a flu vaccine,” Köksal warned.

The main measures against triple epidemic include washing hands and avoiding close contact with infected people, she noted.

According to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 1.6 million people have had the flu so far this season.

Nearly 13,000 people were hospitalized, and 730 people lost their lives. The current hospitalization rate is about five times higher than that observed in the pre-pandemic season.