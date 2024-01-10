Trial of former club president for punching referee begins

ANKARA

Former Ankaragücü Club President Faruk Koca, who attacked and punched referee Halil Umut Meler at the end of an MKE Ankaragücü-Çaykur Rizespor match, has appeared before the judge at a court in the capital Ankara.

"It is not true that I threatened the referee, as I stated at the prosecutor's office. I express my regret that this incident has occupied the public opinion and I don't want to say anything else," Koca said, in his first defense.

Meler's lawyer Halil İbrahim Atabay then asked if there was a provocative statement that caused the attack before, after and during the incident, to which Faruk Koca replied, "There was no provocation before the incident."

Meler reiterated the statements he gave in the indictment that he heard Koca threatening to kill him.

After the hearing in which other defendants also made their defenses, the court announced its interim decision.

The presiding judge decided to send a letter to the court in the province where referee Meler is located, requesting a forensic medical report from a hospital. Meanwhile, defendant Osman Erkan Can's request to leave the case was rejected. The hearing was adjourned to Feb. 28.

Koca entered the field and punched Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw. Two other people accompanying Koca kicked Meler after he went down with the impact of the punch.

In the investigation conducted by the prosecutor's office Koca and three others were arrested on Dec. 12, 2023.

Upon the objection of the lawyers, the defendants were released with judicial control on Dec. 27.

The prosecutor's office is seeking a prison term for Koca ranging from three years and four months to 10 years, one month and 15 days for intentional injury and causing bone fracture, from six months to two years for making threats, and from three months to one year for "violation of the Law on Prevention of Violence and Irregularity in Sports" or a judicial fine, as well as a ban from spectating football matches.