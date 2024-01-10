Trial of former club president for punching referee begins

Trial of former club president for punching referee begins

ANKARA
Trial of former club president for punching referee begins

Former Ankaragücü Club President Faruk Koca, who attacked and punched referee Halil Umut Meler at the end of an MKE Ankaragücü-Çaykur Rizespor match, has appeared before the judge at a court in the capital Ankara.

"It is not true that I threatened the referee, as I stated at the prosecutor's office. I express my regret that this incident has occupied the public opinion and I don't want to say anything else," Koca said, in his first defense.

Meler's lawyer Halil İbrahim Atabay then asked if there was a provocative statement that caused the attack before, after and during the incident, to which Faruk Koca replied, "There was no provocation before the incident."

Meler reiterated the statements he gave in the indictment that he heard Koca threatening to kill him.

After the hearing in which other defendants also made their defenses, the court announced its interim decision.

The presiding judge decided to send a letter to the court in the province where referee Meler is located, requesting a forensic medical report from a hospital. Meanwhile, defendant Osman Erkan Can's request to leave the case was rejected. The hearing was adjourned to Feb. 28.

Koca entered the field and punched Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw. Two other people accompanying Koca kicked Meler after he went down with the impact of the punch.

In the investigation conducted by the prosecutor's office Koca and three others were arrested on Dec. 12, 2023.

Upon the objection of the lawyers, the defendants were released with judicial control on Dec. 27.

The prosecutor's office is seeking a prison term for Koca ranging from three years and four months to 10 years, one month and 15 days for intentional injury and causing bone fracture, from six months to two years for making threats, and from three months to one year for "violation of the Law on Prevention of Violence and Irregularity in Sports" or a judicial fine, as well as a ban from spectating football matches.

football club,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

    Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

  2. İYİ Party decides mayoral contenders in five more cities

    İYİ Party decides mayoral contenders in five more cities

  3. Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

    Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

  4. Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan

    Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan

  5. Man arrested over knife attack at Istanbul mosque

    Man arrested over knife attack at Istanbul mosque
Recommended
İYİ Party decides mayoral contenders in five more cities

İYİ Party decides mayoral contenders in five more cities
Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan

Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan
Man arrested over knife attack at Istanbul mosque

Man arrested over knife attack at Istanbul mosque
Famous weather forecaster charged over fake diploma

Famous weather forecaster charged over 'fake diploma'
Turkish Columbia graduate to teach the body to heal itself

Turkish Columbia graduate to teach the body to heal itself
Popular nutrition expert faces sexual abuse allegations

Popular nutrition expert faces sexual abuse allegations
Parachutists leap from hot air balloons in tourism hotspot

Parachutists leap from hot air balloons in tourism hotspot
WORLD Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on Wednesday morning in the Lithuanian capital for an unannounced visit to the Baltic states, staunch allies of the war-torn country.
ECONOMY Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

Türkiye's first domestically produced electric vehicle Togg has unveiled its new sedan model T10F at CES 2024, a major consumer electronics and IT fair being held in Las Vegas.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".