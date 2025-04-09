Treasury’s cash budget deficit declines slightly in March

ANKARA
The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 298.4 billion Turkish Liras in March, down from the deficit of 397.6 billion liras in the previous month.

The cash deficit was 205 billion liras in January and 167 billion liras in March 2024.

Cash revenues increased from 693 billion liras in February to 786 billion liras last month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.

Expenditures showed a slight decline, falling from 1.1 trillion liras to 1.08 trillion liras.

Interest expenditures stood at 136 billion liras in March versus 138.2 billion liras in the previous month and 63.4 billion liras in March 2024.

Non-interest expenditures, which amounted to 959 billion liras in February, declined to 949 billion liras last month.

Consequently, the Treasury’s cash budget produced a primary deficit of 163 billion liras in March, down from 266 billion liras. In March 2024, the primary deficit was 104 billion liras.

In the first three months of 2025, the cash budget ran a deficit of 901 billion liras, while the primary deficit amounted to 484 billion liras, according to the ministry’s data.

