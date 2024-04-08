Treasury’s cash budget deficit declines in March

Treasury’s cash budget deficit declines in March

ANKARA
Treasury’s cash budget deficit declines in March

The Treasury’s cash balance posted a deficit of 167 billion Turkish Liras ($5.21 billion) in March, declining from the deficits of 201.5 billion liras in January and 202 billion liras in February.

Cash revenues, which stood at 627 billion liras and 559 billion liras in the previous two months, amounted to 518 billion liras last month.

Expenditures were 685 billion liras, falling from 829 billion liras in January and 761 billion liras in February.

Interest payments, which climbed to 107 billion liras in January, dropped to 63.3 billion liras last month.

Consequently, the cash balance produced a primary deficit of 103 billion liras in March, after posting a deficit of 148 billion in the previous month. In January, the primary deficit was 94.5 billion liras.

In the first three months of 2024, the cash budget ran a deficit of 570 billion liras.

Revenues were 1.7 trillion liras in the January-March period.

Expenditures amounted to 2.27 trillion liras, with interest expenditures standing at 225 billion liras.

The central government budget posted a deficit of 1.37 trillion liras last year, when the earthquake-related expenditures exerted an additional burden on the budget. In 2022, the budget deficit was 143 billion liras.

In the medium-term program, the government forecasts a deficit of 2.65 trillion liras or 6.4 percent of GDP for 2024. According to the government estimates, the deficit will shrink to 1.8 trillion liras next year and down to 3.4 percent of national income in 2025.

Treasury , cash deficit, Central Bank,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case

Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case

    Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case

  2. ECB tipped to pause one last time before June rate cut

    ECB tipped to pause one last time before June rate cut

  3. Exceptional' Sahara dust cloud hits Europe, says monitor

    Exceptional' Sahara dust cloud hits Europe, says monitor

  4. Turkish corvette sets sail for Japan in tribute to historic voyage

    Turkish corvette sets sail for Japan in tribute to historic voyage

  5. EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

    EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell
Recommended
ECB tipped to pause one last time before June rate cut

ECB tipped to pause one last time before June rate cut
Industrial production rises more than 11 percent

Industrial production rises more than 11 percent
China pushes back at US overcapacity concerns as Yellen wraps visit

China pushes back at US overcapacity concerns as Yellen wraps visit
World food prices rise for first time in 7 months: FAO

World food prices rise for first time in 7 months: FAO
Number of investors in stock market surpasses 8 million

Number of investors in stock market surpasses 8 million
Central Bank eases securities maintenance rules for lenders

Central Bank eases securities maintenance rules for lenders
WORLD Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case

Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case

Nicaragua and Germany crossed swords at the U.N.'s top court on Monday, with Managua saying Berlin was "pathetic" to supply aid to Gazans while also providing Israel with weapons, a case the top German lawyer dismissed as "grossly biased".
ECONOMY ECB tipped to pause one last time before June rate cut

ECB tipped to pause one last time before June rate cut

Buoyed by falling inflation, the European Central Bank is expected to keep borrowing costs on hold one last time on April 11 while laying the ground for a first interest rate cut in June.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿