Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May

ANKARA

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a surplus of 247.12 billion Turkish liras ($6.3 billion) in May 2025, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

In May, the Treasury's cash revenues soared 31 percent on a monthly basis, totaling 1.35 trillion Turkish liras ($34.4 billion).

Its expenditures, including interest payments of 102.3 billion Turkish Liras ($2.6 billion), declined 9 percent to 1.1 trillion Turkish liras ($28.1 billion).

The Treasury's non-interest expenditures amounted to 999 billion Turkish liras ($25.5 billion) in May.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period, the Treasury posted a deficit of 838 billion liras ($21.4 billion).

The revenues were at 4.8 trillion liras ($122.3 billion) in the five-month period, while the expenditures amounted to 5.65 trillion liras ($144.1 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was at 39.19 on May 30.