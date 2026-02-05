Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue

ANKARA

The Treasury has raised a total of 2 billion euros through an 8-year euro-denominated bond issuance, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

With this transaction, the total amount of funds raised from international capital markets in 2026 has reached approximately $5.9 billion, according to the statement.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry earlier this week mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale for the bond issuance.

The transaction was finalized with a nominal amount of 2 billion euros, it added.

The bond, maturing on March 10, 2034, has a coupon of 5.15 percent and a yield of 5.2 percent, the ministry said.

“The yield was below the fair value implied by the USD yield curve and was priced at approximately MS + 242 basis points, representing the lowest spread recorded among euro denominated issuances over the past 15 years,” it added.

With this issuance, the euro yield curve has been extended by approximately 2.5 years beyond its previous longest maturity of August 2031, it said.

The offering attracted an order book exceeding three times the issue size, with participation from nearly 180 accounts, according to the statement.

Some 56 percent of the issue was allocated to investors in the U.K., 24 percent in other European countries, 9 percent in the U.S., 6 percent in the Middle East, 4 percent in Türkiye and 1 percent in other countries, it said.