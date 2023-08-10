‘Treasure hunters’ loot 150-year-old church

KARS
A group of people searching for treasures in the eastern province of Kars has looted a 150-year-old church during their excavations, prompting residents to react with demands for the preservation of the historic church.

Cities that host historical structures often find themselves in the spotlight as treasure hunters devastate significant sites during their so-called studies. In the latest incident in the eastern city, the Georgian church near the Kars castle was extensively excavated and even its walls' stones were removed by treasure hunters.

The last destruction of the abandoned church, which has also been used as an animal shelter for a while, sparked the reaction of the residents and they called on the authorities to take the historical building under protection.

"There are many historical structures from various civilizations in Kars. They are being destroyed by unidentified individuals. Authorities need to take permanent measures to protect these historical structures," a resident stated.

"The church, which is full of pits inside and around, almost is about to collapse. If the church is not taken under protection as soon as possible, it will be demolished and will disappear."

