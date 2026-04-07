Travolta returns to Cannes with aviation-inspired directorial debut

Travolta returns to Cannes with aviation-inspired directorial debut

CANNES
Travolta returns to Cannes with aviation-inspired directorial debut

U.S. movie legend John Travolta will present his directorial debut "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," about a young boy's journey in the "golden age of aviation," at the Cannes Film Festival in May, organizers said Thursday.

The film, to make its world premiere, is adapted from the 72-year-old star's own 1997 book, inspired by his lifelong passion for aviation, the festival said.

Among the three Travolta films showcased at the Festival de Cannes in the past was "Pulp Fiction" (1994), famed for the actor's two-fingered swipe in its cult dance scene.

"The unforgettable Vince Vega of Pulp Fiction returns to the Croisette for an event as unexpected as it is exciting: his very first film as a director," the festival said.

Travolta wrote the book for his son Jett, who suffered from epileptic seizures and died in 2009 at the age of 16.

The film follows a young airplane enthusiast Jeff and his mother embarking on a one-way journey to Hollywood.

"The story unfolds as a nostalgic journey set in the golden age of aviation," the festival said.

"The journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy's future," the statement said, adding that one of the flight attendants is played by the star's only daughter, Ella Bleu, 25.

"Propeller One-Way Night Coach" will make its global debut on Apple TV in May.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10

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