Travel writers pick ‘best 10 bays of blue voyage’

ISTANBUL

Turkish travel writers have listed the most 10 beautiful coves one can visit during a blue voyage in the Aegean and the Mediterranean Seas, with the Cove of Bedri Rahmi topping the list.

The cove in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Göcek neighborhood is named after famous Turkish poet, writer, and painter Bedri Rahmi Eyüpoğlu, who died in 1975 at the age of 64.

“One can see the fascinating Lycian rock tombs,” the writers advised in consensus.

The cove of the Ada Boğazı in the Bozburun neighborhood is runner-up.

“Such a great reclusion place,” Enver Gülmez said.

The Sedir Island in the Marmaris district is the third place in the travel writer’s list.

“Knidos is a site uniting many beauties,” said Ali Boratav about the 2,600-year-old port in the Datça district, which takes fourth place.

“The sea is navy blue and there is a fantastic restaurant in Knidos,” Boratav recommended.

The Butterfly Valley in the Fethiye district is “number five” on the list. Saffet Emre Tonguç said, “An ideal site to unite with nature.”

The Cove of Hamam in Göcek is in sixth place on the list, with Erdal İpekeşen saying that one will get the taste of swimming in history. “There are ruins of a Byzantium monastery and a hammam inside the cove.”

The Cove of Hidayet is the first cove from the southern province of Antalya in the list after the first six coves of Muğla.

“The cove in Antalya’s Kaş district is one of the best places to dive with snorkel,” the writers said.

Then comes Muğla’s Değirmenbükü and Dirsekbükü sitting at in eighth and ninth spots respectively.

The “Top-10” ends with Antalya’s Adrasan, with Serda Büyükkoyuncu advising “not to miss.”