Trapped people plead for help on social media

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
People trapped underneath the rubble after several massive earthquakes struck the country’s south early on Feb. 6 have been tweeting and live-streaming to make their voices heard by rescue teams.

As the tremors have destroyed hundreds of buildings, many trapped by buildings took to social media to ask for help, with emergency lines overwhelmed.

A man in the southeastern province of Adıyaman posted a video on Twitter under the rubble, sharing his address.

“I can’t get out in any way. Help me,” he said and asked for everyone’s blessings.

Another man in the southern province of Antakya shared a video on Instagram from his bedroom, screaming into the phone and asking if his mother, who was sleeping next door, was still alive.

Many others took to Twitter to demonstrate their suffering and call for help.

Cyber forces, on their part, report the post for help to the teams with their scanning work on social media, police also said.

