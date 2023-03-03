Transformation process ongoing at ‘unprecedented speed’ in quake zone

MALATYA

The construction of 244,000 buildings in the 11 quake-hit provinces will start in two months, as the first constructions have already been initiated in 11 quake-hit provinces, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has announced.

In the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that hit the southern parts of the country, at least 45,089 people lost their lives and thousands of survivors were left homeless after the severe destruction in the cities.

Providing information on the rebuilding process of the cities, Kurum announced that they will lay the foundation of 244,000 housing units in the 11 provinces within two months.

Reminding that the Feb. 6 quakes affected nearly 14 million people, the minister emphasized that the priority of his ministry is permanent housing.

“We launched the largest housing mobilization in the history of our republic. The transformation process in 11 provinces is ongoing at an unprecedented speed,” Kurum stated.

Nearly 212,000 buildings were identified as heavily damaged and in need of immediate demolition, he added.

Aftershocks continue to shake

Meanwhile, three weeks after the devastating quakes, another 5 magnitude quake rattled the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

The earthquake struck the Onikişubat district at a depth of 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) at 5:53 a.m. local time.

Many people have left the quake-affected provinces due to the ongoing aftershocks that have created fear and panic among residents.



It is estimated that nearly 2 million quake survivors migrated to other provinces of the country.

The tremor-hit region has faced over 11,000 aftershocks since the disaster.

AFAD also stated it provides housing services to almost 1.6 million people in the region.