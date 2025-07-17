Trains from China to Türkiye depart via Middle Corridor

Trains from China to Türkiye depart via Middle Corridor

ISTANBUL
Trains from China to Türkiye depart via Middle Corridor

Two freight trains departed China for Türkiye on July 9, marking the first direct rail shipment under a new regular service connecting the cities of Chongqing and Chengdu with Europe via the Middle Corridor, the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has announced.

Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the launch represented a “new era” in the East–West logistics chain, adding: “These trains are the physical manifestations of Türkiye’s vision for logistics on the Middle Corridor.”

The trains, each carrying 2,000 metric tons of cargo, have already traveled about 3,500 kilometers within China and crossed into Kazakhstan, according to the minister.

The route will continue through Central Asia and the Caspian Sea, entering Türkiye before reaching European destinations.

Uraloğlu said the agreement enabling the service — signed between Turkish firm Pasifik Eurasia and China’s State Railway during the Global Transport Corridors Forum held in Istanbul from June 27 to 29 — reinforced Türkiye’s role in the Europe–Asia logistics network.

“We aim to provide uninterrupted logistics flow between Europe and China with a target of 1,000 trains every year — this process not only propels our country’s logistics but also our role as a geostrategic hub of security with alternative routes in regional and global trade and resilience even during crises,” he said.

He added that the Middle Corridor would continue to expand through new cooperation with Asian and European countries, particularly China, under the broader Development Road initiative.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

    Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

  2. Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

    Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

  3. Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

    Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

  4. Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

    Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

  5. Zelensky appoints new prime minister

    Zelensky appoints new prime minister
Recommended
House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June
Trendyol, Baykar, ADQ and Ant team up for fintech platform

Trendyol, Baykar, ADQ and Ant team up for fintech platform
Business slow for daily cruise, charter services this season

Business slow for daily cruise, charter services this season
Türkiye looking at $5 billion trade volume with Georgia

Türkiye looking at $5 billion trade volume with Georgia
Canada’s Couche-Tard drops 7-Eleven takeover bid

Canada’s Couche-Tard drops 7-Eleven takeover bid
Japan racks up $15 billion in trade deficit in the first half

Japan racks up $15 billion in trade deficit in the first half
WORLD Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media reported Israeli strikes near the Syrian city of Sweida on the night of July 17, the first attack on the area after Syrian government forces withdrew following clashes with local fighters.
ECONOMY House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales in Türkiye soared 35.8 percent year-on-year in June, reflecting strong demand across the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on July 17.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿