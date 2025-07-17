Trains from China to Türkiye depart via Middle Corridor

ISTANBUL

Two freight trains departed China for Türkiye on July 9, marking the first direct rail shipment under a new regular service connecting the cities of Chongqing and Chengdu with Europe via the Middle Corridor, the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has announced.

Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the launch represented a “new era” in the East–West logistics chain, adding: “These trains are the physical manifestations of Türkiye’s vision for logistics on the Middle Corridor.”

The trains, each carrying 2,000 metric tons of cargo, have already traveled about 3,500 kilometers within China and crossed into Kazakhstan, according to the minister.

The route will continue through Central Asia and the Caspian Sea, entering Türkiye before reaching European destinations.

Uraloğlu said the agreement enabling the service — signed between Turkish firm Pasifik Eurasia and China’s State Railway during the Global Transport Corridors Forum held in Istanbul from June 27 to 29 — reinforced Türkiye’s role in the Europe–Asia logistics network.

“We aim to provide uninterrupted logistics flow between Europe and China with a target of 1,000 trains every year — this process not only propels our country’s logistics but also our role as a geostrategic hub of security with alternative routes in regional and global trade and resilience even during crises,” he said.

He added that the Middle Corridor would continue to expand through new cooperation with Asian and European countries, particularly China, under the broader Development Road initiative.