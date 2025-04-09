Traffic deaths, injuries drop amid holiday safety measures

ANKARA
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced that 74 people died and 10,199 were injured in traffic accidents during this year’s Eid al-Fitr holiday.

However, accidents resulting in deaths or injuries dropped by 4.6 percent, totaling 6,268 cases — down 6,574 from last year. The decline follows intensified nationwide safety measures.

A directive issued on March 25 instructed all the country's 81 provinces to heighten traffic precautions between March 26 and April 8 as millions traveling for family gatherings, cultural visits and leisure activities hit the road.

Over 4.9 million vehicles were inspected — marking a 30.6 percent increase in checks compared to 2023. Authorities issued fines to over half a million drivers, temporarily impounded 48,000 vehicles due to technical deficiencies and seized the licenses of 7,700 drivers.

Additional measures were taken to prevent bus accidents with traffic personnel boarding buses as civilian passengers to inspect drivers.

Speeding remained the leading cause of accidents, accounting for 41 percent of all incidents and 44 of the 74 fatalities. Other common violations included failure to yield, tailgating, lane violations, improper turns and running red lights.

Road safety operations continued throughout the holiday across the country, with police and gendarmerie units monitoring highways by land and air.

 

