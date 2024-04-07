Traffic accidents kill 9 on first day of Eid holiday

ISTANBUL

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has warned drivers that nine people lost their lives and 1,047 people were injured in traffic accidents on the first day of the Eid holiday.

"On April 6, the first day of the holiday, 651 traffic accidents occurred in 24 hours. 411,588 vehicles were inspected, 19,654 vehicles were subjected to speed and radar operations and 37,130 vehicles were subjected to other operations. Unfortunately, nine citizens lost their lives, and 1,047 citizens were injured in traffic accidents on the first day of the holiday. Within the scope of traffic measures during the holiday, 65,600 personnel, 749 mobile radars, speed control with electronic control systems on a 24-hour basis, 30 helicopters and 2,460 hours of drone traffic control will be in operation. In addition, in line with public order services, 210,000 personnel, 22,800 teams, 2,530 motorcycles, 417 drones and 300 detection dogs will be on duty," Yerlikaya said in a written statement on his social media account.

"Please follow traffic rules to the letter, don't drive fast. Let's not neglect to wear seat belts in our cars and buses," he added.

Meanwhile, the Eid holiday rush in Istanbul traffic, which started after working hours on April 6, is spreading in waves. Although the megacity's roads were empty on the first day of the holiday, citizens continue to fill airports and bus stations.

People who want to spend their vacation in holiday regions and abroad continue to pack Istanbul airports. The high-density of travelers at Istanbul Airport and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport continued the first day of the holiday.

Istanbul Bus Terminal also saw heavy congestion. While there was a rush of vehicles and passengers at the station, many bus companies added additional trips.