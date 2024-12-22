Trade Ministry eases border procedures for returning Syrians

Trade Ministry eases border procedures for returning Syrians

The Turkish Trade Ministry has issued a directive facilitating the border crossing process for Syrians returning with various belongings, ranging from personal possessions and vehicles to monetary assets and valuable jewelry.

Following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, the returns of Syrians to their homeland has gained momentum, with over 124,000 individuals returning to Syria from Türkiye during this period, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced. Türkiye houses more than 3 million Syrian refugees, according to the latest official figures.

Turkish authorities have intensified efforts to streamline the return of Syrian refugees by activating additional border gates and deploying increased personnel.

In this regard, the Trade Ministry circulated a directive to all regional customs and foreign trade directorates concerning the procedures for Syrian nationals.

The directive aims to mitigate potential disruptions during the repatriation process and ensure its seamless execution.

Notably, declarations for accompanied personal and household items will no longer require verbal declaration forms during the crossing.

Instead, procedures will be carried out using the “Simplified Exit Form” specified in the directive.

Furthermore, the directive provides facilitation for vehicles brought to Türkiye by individuals under temporary protection status, provided these vehicles were registered with notaries.

In cases of definitive exit with vehicles, individuals will be required to present a document issued by the respective notary confirming the closure of the registration, which must then be submitted to the customs authorities.

