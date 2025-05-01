Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

ISTANBUL
Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.

As part of his engagements in Libya, Bolat met with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Economy and Trade Minister Mohamed Al-Huwaij and Central Bank Governor Naji Issa.

“We have agreed with the Libyan side to establish a Joint Economic and Trade Committee to enhance and revitalize Türkiye-Libya economic relations," Bolat said, adding that an agreement was also reached for the Joint Economic Commission to convene within this year.

Türkiye and Libya set the goal of increasing the annual trade volume from $3.7 billion to over $4 billion this year and to $5 billion next year, Bolat stated.

He also stated that they have reached an agreement with the Libyan side for the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) and the Central Bank of Libya to hold regular consultation and coordination meetings in the near future to address issues related to guarantee letters in contracting projects.

Libyan authorities voiced support regarding Turkish contractors securing more work in new development projects in Libya.

Bolat also chaired the Türkiye-Libya construction cooperation round table meeting in Tripoli.

Libya is one of the major markets for Turkish contractors.

Between 1972 and 2024, Turkish companies undertook projects worth $31.5 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. 4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

    4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

  2. Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship

    Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship

  3. Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project

    Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project

  4. Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

    Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

  5. Most of May Day detainees in Istanbul released

    Most of May Day detainees in Istanbul released
Recommended
Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April
Energy import bill tops $18 billion in first quarter of 2025

Energy import bill tops $18 billion in first quarter of 2025
PMI signals further solid moderation in manufacturing

PMI signals further solid moderation in manufacturing
Bayraktar, Syrian and Iraqi ministers discuss cooperation

Bayraktar, Syrian and Iraqi ministers discuss cooperation
EU could spend $56 billion on US goods to avert trade war

EU could spend $56 billion on US goods to avert trade war
Furniture giant IKEA opens new London city centre store

Furniture giant IKEA opens new London city centre store
Apple expects $900 mln tariff hit, US iPhone supply shifts to India

Apple expects $900 mln tariff hit, US iPhone supply shifts to India
WORLD 4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

Four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday in the Suwayda province in southern Syria.

ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿