Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

  • November 01 2020 10:51:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor parted ways with English manager Eddie Newton on Oct. 31.

"The contract between our club and manager Eddie Newton has been mutually terminated," Trabzonspor announced on the Borsa Istanbul’s Public Disclosure Platform.

Newton has been appointed as Trabzonspor's manager in August but the club under the 48-year-old manager failed to meet expectations this season.

Last season's runners up Trabzonspor gained only one win and collected five points in seven league matches so far.

