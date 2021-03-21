Trabzonspor beat Ankaragücü 4-1 in Turkish Süper Lig

TRABZON-Anadolu Agency

Trabzonspor beat MKE Ankaragücü 4-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on March 20, giving the Black Sea club a victory after a two-game winless run in the league.

Home team Trabzonspor's Ghanaian winger Caleb Ekuban scored the opener in the eighth minute at Medical Park, finishing in the box.

Ankaragücü from the Turkish capital leveled the score in minute 26 when İbrahim Akdağ successfully converted a penalty shot.

Two minutes later, Ekuban scored again to put his team in front for good, finishing at close range after displaying individual skill.

In the 30th minute, Trabzonspor's Djaniny quickly dribbled into the box after winning the ball in the midfield area and passed Ankaragücü goalkeeper Ricardo Friedrich to put the ball into Ankaragücü’s net.

That goal made things easier for Trabzonspor.

In minute 38, Friedrich was injured and the Brazilian was replaced by Korcan Çelikay.

In the 94th minute, Trabzonspor's Edgar made it 4-1.

Yusuf Sarı took a freekick. Çelikay parried it but Edgar got to the rebound and scored from close range.

Trabzonspor secured the win after being beaten by Aytemiz Alanyaspor 3-1 and then drawing with Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 0-0 last weekend.

Fourth-place Trabzonspor have 55 points in 30 matches. They are closely following Fenerbahçe, who have had 58 points in 29 games.

Ankaragücü are now in the 17th position with 29 points. The Ankara team are feeling the heat of the relegation zone.

Sivasspor win 8-goal thriller

Demir Grup Sivasspor beat Göztepe 5-3 in an away match in this weekend's surprising result.

Sivasspor had a 5-0 lead for an hour as forward Mustapha Yatabare and winger Tyler Boyd each scored twice. Sivasspor's Faycal Fajr had a goal on a classy shot outside the area in İzmir's Gürsel Aksel Stadium.

The 5-0 lead of the visitors stunned Göztepe.

Göztepe came alive with three goals in the last 30 minutes of the clash when forward Cherif Ndiaye, defender Titi and winger Fousseni Diabate scored for the Izmir club.

But the late heroics fell short as Sivasspor clinched the victory.