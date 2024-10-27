TPAO signs deal for onshore oil, gas exploration in Somalia

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is set to begin onshore oil and natural gas exploration in Somalia thanks to a new agreement between Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Somali Petroleum Authority, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

TPAO and Somali’s petroleum Authority signed a new agreement on onshore hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia, Bayraktar said, speaking at the welcoming ceremony at the Port of Mogadishu, where the Oruç Reis ship arrived following a 20-day journey from Istanbul.

Türkiye and Somalia are further broadening cooperation in maritime regions, the minister said.

Oruç Reis will carry out three-dimensional seismic studies in areas off the coast of Somalia. The mission is expected to last approximately six months and will involve collecting seismic data for both oil and natural gas.

This data will be analyzed in the Turkish capital Ankara to identify potential drilling sites.

Before the ceremony, Bayraktar met with Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Ties between Türkiye and Somalia "are getting stronger every day with the projects we jointly develop," Bayraktar said on X.

The Turkish minister was also received by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Earlier this year, Türkiye and Somalia signed memorandums of understanding between their ministries and governments. Under these agreements, Turkish Petroleum, Türkiye's national oil company, obtained licenses for three offshore areas in Somali waters.

The ministry plans to conduct seismic surveys across the three licensed zones, each covering roughly 5,000 square kilometers.

Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill
