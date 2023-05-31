Tower of David museum opens after 3-year renovation

Tower of David museum opens after 3-year renovation

JERUSALEM
Tower of David museum opens after 3-year renovation

Jerusalem’s iconic citadel has opened its revamped museum after a three-year, $50 million makeover that included a restoration of its signature minaret.

The Tower of David, the ancient fortress on the western edge of the Old City, contains remnants of successive fortifications built one atop the other dating back over two millennia. For centuries, pilgrims, conquerors and tourists visiting the city holy to Judaism, Christianity and Islam have entered Jerusalem beneath the adjacent Jaffa Gate.

Today, the former castle serves as a museum dedicated to the city’s 3,000-year history.

It is a daunting task for a museum condensed into around 1,000 square meters of gallery space, particularly due to its location in the Old City, the focal point of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a city of dueling narratives, the museum clearly veers toward the Israeli perspective.

The museum launched its overhaul in the midst of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, when foreign tourists could not enter Israel and visitor numbers had plummeted.

The project included archaeological excavations, rewiring, restoration and installation of new exhibits. The signature 400-year-old minaret underwent an extensive restoration to preserve its structural integrity.

The new entrance pavilion nearing completion realigns the museum’s flow from the plaza outside the Jaffa Gate through the castle’s interior, making the museum a “gateway to Jerusalem,” said Eilat Lieber, the museum’s director.

The museum’s ambitious new permanent exhibitions - mixing multimedia displays with artifacts - have advanced the visitor experience to the 21st century, while a restored late 19th-century scale model of Jerusalem designed for the 1873 Vienna World’s Fair adds some throwback flair.

Exhibits focus on themes of the city’s long history, rather than any detailed traipse through Jerusalem’s many centuries of successive conquest, occupation, destruction and reconstruction.

The Tower of David strives to be “an inclusive museum,” said Lieber.

An audio-visual presentation captures the annual cycle of Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays, and there are scale models of the ancient Jewish Temple, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the golden Dome of the Rock.

“People from all over the world... would find their own narrative here in this museum,” she said.

reopen,

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

    Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

  2. US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

    US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

  3. Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

    Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

  4. North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

    North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

  5. Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

    Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data
Recommended
Being a virtuoso is a gift: Antonio Rey

Being a virtuoso is a gift: Antonio Rey

Russian spy whale surfaces in Sweden

Russian 'spy' whale surfaces in Sweden
James Dean-signed photos fetch $260,00 at auction

James Dean-signed photos fetch $260,00 at auction
Queen’s music catalog could sell for over $1 billion

Queen’s music catalog could sell for over $1 billion
From ashes and debris, iconic Beirut museum reopens

From ashes and debris, iconic Beirut museum reopens
‘Little Mermaid’ debut makes box office waves

‘Little Mermaid’ debut makes box office waves
WORLD US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

The U.S. military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.

ECONOMY Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports declined by 17.1 percent in April from a year ago to $19.3 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.