Tourists surge back to Jordan’s desert marvel Petra

Tourists surge back to Jordan’s desert marvel Petra

PETRA
Tourists surge back to Jordan’s desert marvel Petra

Tending to his camels in Petra, Jordan’s spectacular archaeological marvel hidden deep in a desert canyon, Hussein Bdoul is all smiles: The tourists are back.

After years in which the COVID-19 pandemic turned the storied “Rose City” into a ghost town, the father of seven is back at work, offering visitors rides on his decorated animals.

“Tourism has returned and the numbers are even greater,” said Bdoul, 35, wearing Bedouin garb with a red keffiyeh scarf over his long black hair, reflecting on a resurgence last year.”

At the time of the coronavirus pandemic, we did not see anyone in Petra,” said Bdoul - a disaster for the town where, he said, “90 percent of people work in tourism.”

“We hope from God Almighty that people will stay well.”

Jordan tourism authorities confirm that Petra is back in business and drew 900,000 visitors last year, close to the record of one million set in 2019.

Jordan as a whole received 4.6 million visitors in 2022 - almost four times the level from 2020 - earning the country $5.3 billion.

Top draw Petra, famous for its stunning temples hewn out of the rose-pink cliff faces, is a United Nations World Heritage site and was chosen as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in a 2007 online poll.

It was built in 312 B.C. as the capital of the ancient Arab kingdom of the Nabateans, which fell to the Romans in 106 B.C. The ancient city remained unknown in the West until a Swiss traveler visited it in 1812.

“This place and the colors are incredible,” marveled French student Alia, 16, taking a break from exploring with her mother to check out a souvenir stand.

Around 1,700 people make a living from Petra as tour guides, trinket sellers or by taking visitors through the site on donkeys, horses, camels or electric buggies.

The recovery was helped by official promotional campaigns in new overseas markets, low-cost airline flights and new hotel rooms, said Farajat.

Petra now has 4,000 rooms, and permits have been granted for three new five-star hotels, so capacity will soon almost double from 2019, he said.

“If things continue this way, we may reach, during the next three to four years, the threshold of two million tourists in Petra” every year.

Travel,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

MHP leader calls to hold elections in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

    MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

  2. Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

    Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

  3. Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

    Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

  4. China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

    China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

  5. Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Recommended
Carpaccio the artist now getting his due

Carpaccio the artist now getting his due
Ephesus to meet sea soon

Ephesus to meet sea soon
Marisa Abela to portray Amy Winehouse in new film

Marisa Abela to portray Amy Winehouse in new film
Opera star faces new accusations of misconduct

Opera star faces new accusations of misconduct
Let’s waltz Vienna ball season back in full swing

Let’s waltz! Vienna ball season back in full swing
Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor

Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor
WORLD Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

The toll from a devastating strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was expected to rise past 40 on Tuesday as rescuers searched the rubble for 25 people still missing after one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion.

ECONOMY Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico has announced that it plans to privatize electricity generation, a first for a U.S. territory facing chronic power outages as it struggles to rebuild a crumbling electric grid.

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Jan. 14’s Parisien newspaper.