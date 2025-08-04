Tourists spend record $1 bln on souvenirs in Türkiye

ANKARA

Türkiye has set a new milestone in tourism with souvenir sales surpassing the $1 billion mark for the first time.

In the first half of 2025, foreign visitors spent $1.05 billion on souvenirs, according to data compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK). The figure represents a 15 percent increase compared to the same period last year, when spending reached $904 million.

Overall, Türkiye earned $25.78 billion in tourism revenue between January and June, up 7.6 percent year-on-year, marking the highest first-half tourism income ever recorded. Visitor numbers also grew by 1.7 percent, exceeding 25.53 million.

The numbers highlight the continued strength of Türkiye’s tourism sector in the first half of the year.

Popular purchases ranged from magnets and textiles to Turkish delight, dried fruits, carpets and kilims, taken home by millions visiting tourism hubs such as Istanbul and the southern provinces of Antalya and Muğla.

Souvenir sales now rank among the most lucrative segments of Türkiye’s tourism economy.

Tourism spending data showed that visitors spent the most on food and beverages ($5.43 billion), followed by other goods and services ($4.57 billion), domestic and international transport ($3.54 billion and clothing and footwear ($2.69 billion).

Türkiye, which welcomed 56.7 million international visitors in 2024, became the fourth most-visited country in the world, according to the U.N. World Tourism Organization. Last year’s $61.1 billion in tourism revenue marked another all-time high for the sector.