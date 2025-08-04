Tourists spend record $1 bln on souvenirs in Türkiye

Tourists spend record $1 bln on souvenirs in Türkiye

ANKARA
Tourists spend record $1 bln on souvenirs in Türkiye

Türkiye has set a new milestone in tourism with souvenir sales surpassing the $1 billion mark for the first time.

In the first half of 2025, foreign visitors spent $1.05 billion on souvenirs, according to data compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK). The figure represents a 15 percent increase compared to the same period last year, when spending reached $904 million.

Overall, Türkiye earned $25.78 billion in tourism revenue between January and June, up 7.6 percent year-on-year, marking the highest first-half tourism income ever recorded. Visitor numbers also grew by 1.7 percent, exceeding 25.53 million.

The numbers highlight the continued strength of Türkiye’s tourism sector in the first half of the year.

Popular purchases ranged from magnets and textiles to Turkish delight, dried fruits, carpets and kilims, taken home by millions visiting tourism hubs such as Istanbul and the southern provinces of Antalya and Muğla.

Souvenir sales now rank among the most lucrative segments of Türkiye’s tourism economy.

Tourism spending data showed that visitors spent the most on food and beverages ($5.43 billion), followed by other goods and services ($4.57 billion), domestic and international transport ($3.54 billion and clothing and footwear ($2.69 billion).

Türkiye, which welcomed 56.7 million international visitors in 2024, became the fourth most-visited country in the world, according to the U.N. World Tourism Organization. Last year’s $61.1 billion in tourism revenue marked another all-time high for the sector.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

    Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

  2. Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

    Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

  3. Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

    Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

  4. Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

    Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

  5. Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast

    Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast
Recommended
Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe
Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights
CHP launches outreach campaign to shape govt program

CHP launches outreach campaign to shape gov't program
Parliament’s anti-terror commission to hold first meeting

Parliament’s anti-terror commission to hold first meeting
Syrian interior minister in Ankara for talks on cooperation

Syrian interior minister in Ankara for talks on cooperation
Students in Türkiye face housing crunch ahead of new academic year

Students in Türkiye face housing crunch ahead of new academic year
WORLD Fresh clashes break out in Syrias north, south

Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

New outbreaks of violence overnight into Aug. 3 rocked Syria at two distinct flashpoints, as Damascus accused local groups of violating last month's ceasefire.  
ECONOMY Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Türkiye’s “rose capital,” Isparta, has suffered a significant blow to its rose output this year due to a severe frost event that affected much of the country in April.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿