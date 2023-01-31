Tourists flock to Erciyes after snowfall

KAYSERİ

Following Jan. 28’s heavy snowfall in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri, home to one of Türkiye’s leading ski resorts, thousands of local and foreign tourists have flocked to Erciyes district.

The snow thickness reached up to 60 centimeters, while thousands wishing to ski got to Erciyes in no time flat.

Tourists formed long queues to get on a cable car.

“I already knew Erciyes. I also had some skiing experience. There wasn’t much snow when I came last time, but today’s view pleased me very much,” a visitor stated.

“I spent my childhood in Kayseri. We did not know Erciyes and take it for granted. I wish we could learn skiing at that time. I think everyone should learn to ski,” she stated.

Another visitor who came to Kayseri from the capital Ankara to learn to ski, said, “I regret not skiing until this age. I recommend skiing to everyone.”

“I think Erciyes is a quite suitable place to learn to ski with its tracks, weather and snow,” he added.