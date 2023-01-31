Tourists flock to Erciyes after snowfall

Tourists flock to Erciyes after snowfall

KAYSERİ
Tourists flock to Erciyes after snowfall

Following Jan. 28’s heavy snowfall in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri, home to one of Türkiye’s leading ski resorts, thousands of local and foreign tourists have flocked to Erciyes district.

The snow thickness reached up to 60 centimeters, while thousands wishing to ski got to Erciyes in no time flat.

Tourists formed long queues to get on a cable car.

“I already knew Erciyes. I also had some skiing experience. There wasn’t much snow when I came last time, but today’s view pleased me very much,” a visitor stated.

“I spent my childhood in Kayseri. We did not know Erciyes and take it for granted. I wish we could learn skiing at that time. I think everyone should learn to ski,” she stated.

Another visitor who came to Kayseri from the capital Ankara to learn to ski, said, “I regret not skiing until this age. I recommend skiing to everyone.”

“I think Erciyes is a quite suitable place to learn to ski with its tracks, weather and snow,” he added.

ski center,

TÜRKIYE Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

    Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

  2. Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

    Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

  3. Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM

    Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM

  4. Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

    Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

  5. Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances

    Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances
Recommended
Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader
Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus
Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM

Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM
Retired Germans spend winter in Antalya to ‘save money’

Retired Germans spend winter in Antalya to ‘save money’
Göztepe rated Istanbul’s most polluted neighborhood last year

Göztepe rated Istanbul’s most polluted neighborhood last year
Ticket platform to create Türkiye’s cultural map

Ticket platform to create Türkiye’s cultural map
WORLD Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

Defying China, the president of self-ruled Taiwan affirmed the island's ties with the Czech Republic in a phone call with the Central European nation’s President-elect Petr Pavel.

ECONOMY TPAO hopeful for more gas reserves in Black Sea

TPAO hopeful for more gas reserves in Black Sea

As efforts to get the natural gas found in the Black Sea to residences at the end of March continue, there is reason to be hopeful for more reserves, according to Melih Han Bilgin, general manager of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.