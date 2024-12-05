Touristic Tuz Express launches barrier-free journey for disability awareness

Touristic Tuz Express launches barrier-free journey for disability awareness

ANKARA
Touristic Tuz Express launches barrier-free journey for disability awareness

The Touristic Tuz Express set off on a dedicated journey on Dec. 3 to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

The initiative, launched on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, saw 101 disabled individuals participate in the unique experience.

The send-off ceremony at Ankara Railway Station was attended by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş.

“The Touristic Tuz Express project exemplifies our commitment to building a society without barriers. This train connects not just destinations but also hearts, fostering empathy and understanding for our disabled citizens,” Uraloğlu stated while addressing the attendees.

The train traveled to Çankırı, a city in central Türkiye, where passengers explored historical and cultural sites, including the 5,000-year-old underground salt city.

Guided tours and accessible transportation were arranged to ensure all participants could enjoy the experience seamlessly.

Uraloğlu highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive society, emphasizing initiatives under the Accessible Transportation Strategy and Action Plan (2021-2025). He noted that over 7.4 million disabled passengers have benefited from free travel on high-speed and mainline trains since 2017. Services like “Orange Desk” at 26 train stations and airports offer personalized assistance to disabled and elderly passengers, with over 69,000 users so far.

Train systems such as Marmaray in Istanbul and Başkentray in Ankara are equipped with Braille signage and audio information systems to assist visually impaired passengers. Accessible facilities, including wheelchair-friendly spaces and restrooms, have been integrated into high-speed and regional trains.

Efforts also extend to airports, with 40 of them earning accessibility certificates. Istanbul Airport, for instance, offers live consultation via digital kiosks and sign language services.

Additionally, the upcoming “Mobility of All” app aims to enhance the travel experience for disabled users by addressing potential challenges with features like feedback modules and sign language call centers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

    Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

  2. Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

    Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

  3. Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

    Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

  4. Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

    Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

  5. Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul

    Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul
Recommended
Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria
Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE
Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences
Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul

Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul
Türkiye, Russia, Iran top diplomats to discuss Syria conflict in Doha

Türkiye, Russia, Iran top diplomats to discuss Syria conflict in Doha
Health expenditure in Türkiye rises by 105 percent last year

Health expenditure in Türkiye rises by 105 percent last year
Türkiye introduces new dress code in schools

Türkiye introduces new dress code in schools

WORLD Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

A Hamas official has announced that international mediators have resumed negotiations with the Palestinian group and Israel over a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, adding that he is hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war is within reach.
ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿