Touristic Tuz Express launches barrier-free journey for disability awareness

ANKARA

The Touristic Tuz Express set off on a dedicated journey on Dec. 3 to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

The initiative, launched on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, saw 101 disabled individuals participate in the unique experience.

The send-off ceremony at Ankara Railway Station was attended by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş.

“The Touristic Tuz Express project exemplifies our commitment to building a society without barriers. This train connects not just destinations but also hearts, fostering empathy and understanding for our disabled citizens,” Uraloğlu stated while addressing the attendees.

The train traveled to Çankırı, a city in central Türkiye, where passengers explored historical and cultural sites, including the 5,000-year-old underground salt city.

Guided tours and accessible transportation were arranged to ensure all participants could enjoy the experience seamlessly.

Uraloğlu highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive society, emphasizing initiatives under the Accessible Transportation Strategy and Action Plan (2021-2025). He noted that over 7.4 million disabled passengers have benefited from free travel on high-speed and mainline trains since 2017. Services like “Orange Desk” at 26 train stations and airports offer personalized assistance to disabled and elderly passengers, with over 69,000 users so far.

Train systems such as Marmaray in Istanbul and Başkentray in Ankara are equipped with Braille signage and audio information systems to assist visually impaired passengers. Accessible facilities, including wheelchair-friendly spaces and restrooms, have been integrated into high-speed and regional trains.

Efforts also extend to airports, with 40 of them earning accessibility certificates. Istanbul Airport, for instance, offers live consultation via digital kiosks and sign language services.

Additionally, the upcoming “Mobility of All” app aims to enhance the travel experience for disabled users by addressing potential challenges with features like feedback modules and sign language call centers.