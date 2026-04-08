Tourism sector urged to prioritize domestic market in 2026

ANTALYA

Turkish hotels must pivot to local travelers to survive 2026, Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) President Firuz Bağlıkaya has warned, urging the industry to slash domestic prices to maintain occupancy.

At the TÜRSAB Tourism Congress in Antalya, industry leaders discussed the impact of the Middle East conflict on Türkiye’s tourism sector, noting that the initial shock has been overcome, the wave of cancellations has ended and reservations have begun again.

However, according to sector representatives, 2026 is expected to be a “last-minute year,” with holidaymakers choosing to book closer to their travel dates rather than months in advance.

Bağlıkaya, who delivered the opening speech at the gathering, emphasized that the pressure on the tourism industry is increasing day by day due to the war.

He explained that the first reaction after the outbreak of war was cancellations of around 15–20 percent, but now there are no cancellations, only a slowdown in reservation flows of about 20–25 percent. Bağlıkaya pointed out that reactions vary by country: Russian tourists have not canceled at all, while Germans and northern Europeans have shown greater sensitivity.

He predicted that once the war ends, the season will shift decisively toward last-minute bookings, declaring, “2026 will be the year of last-minute reservations.”

Reflecting on 2025, he recalled that high prices had left hotels empty, but this year, uncertainty is causing consumers to delay bookings, with no urgency to reserve early.

Bağlıkaya stressed that accommodation providers must revise their pricing strategies for domestic tourists. “Hotels should offer the lowest possible prices to the local market so that they remain full and the sector stays dynamic,” he said, underlining that the industry must give great importance to the domestic market in 2026.

Mete Vardar, Chairman of Jolly, agreed that the domestic market will be more active and influential in pricing decisions this year, predicting that its share of capacity will rise.

Bağlıkaya also warned that rising fuel costs are increasing airline expenses, which could push tourists toward closer destinations. “We are a destination reached by air. When ticket prices rise from 300 euros to 400–500 euros, tourists will prefer nearer countries. Unless fuel prices normalize or subsidies are provided, travelers may choose other destinations,” he cautioned.