Tourism sector eyes strong demand through November

Tourism sector eyes strong demand through November

ISTANBUL
Tourism sector eyes strong demand through November

Enticing rates and extended bookings are driving a vibrant late-season surge through September, October and November, keeping resorts thriving into late autumn, according to industry leaders.

Although summer has officially ended, Türkiye’s holiday season is far from over. Hoteliers and tourism executives report strong demand for September, October and November, with the season expected to stretch until Nov. 20.

Price cuts introduced in the second half of September have turned into an opportunity for late-season getaways, with Antalya alone forecast to reach 90 percent occupancy in September and October.

Room rates in September are already up to 30 percent lower than peak summer prices, while in October and November discounts can reach 50 percent. All-inclusive resorts in October are offering four-night, five-day stays for two starting at around 24,000 lira ($581).

Kaan Kavaloğlu, president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB), said domestic travelers can now find discounts of up to 30 percent, making it an ideal time for families with young children and couples to travel.

As of Sept. 18, Antalya had welcomed over 13 million visitors this year, with British, Russian and German tourists leading the influx.

“Compared to the high season, prices are 30 percent lower in September and 50 percent lower in November,” Kavaloğlu noted, adding that climate change is helping extend the season into the third week of November.

In Bodrum, prices have dropped by 30–40 percent, according to Mustafa Demir, head of TÜRSAB’s Bodrum Regional Office.

He said September and October bookings are strong, driven largely by visitors from the U.K. and Poland.

“There’s no decline in foreign demand. Properties that deliver on both price and quality have enjoyed solid occupancy from July through October,” Demir said, noting that September is a prime travel month for high-spending guests not tied to school schedules.

A total of 28.4 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye from January to July, a 2.1 percent decline from the same period last year, with Russians, Germans, Britons, Iranians and Bulgarians among the top five visitor groups.

According to the government’s new medium-term program, tourism revenues are projected to reach $59.5 billion in 2025, $61.8 billion in 2026, and $68.2 billion in 2028.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

    UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

  2. France recognizes Palestinian state at UN

    France recognizes Palestinian state at UN

  3. US envoy to UN vows to 'defend every inch of NATO territory'

    US envoy to UN vows to 'defend every inch of NATO territory'

  4. $100B trade volume between Türkiye, US 'our common goal': Erdoğan

    $100B trade volume between Türkiye, US 'our common goal': Erdoğan

  5. Syrian president says US Congress must act to cement sanctions removal

    Syrian president says US Congress must act to cement sanctions removal
Recommended
Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August
Google faces court battle over breakup of ad tech business

Google faces court battle over breakup of ad tech business
Kahuna raises $100 million funding from Revo Capital

Kahuna raises $100 million funding from Revo Capital
Silver emerges as new wedding gift amid soaring gold prices

Silver emerges as new wedding gift amid soaring gold prices
Consumer confidence index edges down in September

Consumer confidence index edges down in September
UK approves plans for new runway at Gatwick Airport

UK approves plans for new runway at Gatwick Airport
Nissan is developing self-driving technology

Nissan is developing self-driving technology
WORLD UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed Israel’s continued illegal settlements in the Palestinian West Bank, calling them "morally, legally, and politically intolerable."
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August

Some 6.97 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in August, marking a 2.05 percent year-on-year increase, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry released on Sept. 22.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿