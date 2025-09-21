Tourism sector eyes strong demand through November

ISTANBUL

Enticing rates and extended bookings are driving a vibrant late-season surge through September, October and November, keeping resorts thriving into late autumn, according to industry leaders.

Although summer has officially ended, Türkiye’s holiday season is far from over. Hoteliers and tourism executives report strong demand for September, October and November, with the season expected to stretch until Nov. 20.

Price cuts introduced in the second half of September have turned into an opportunity for late-season getaways, with Antalya alone forecast to reach 90 percent occupancy in September and October.

Room rates in September are already up to 30 percent lower than peak summer prices, while in October and November discounts can reach 50 percent. All-inclusive resorts in October are offering four-night, five-day stays for two starting at around 24,000 lira ($581).

Kaan Kavaloğlu, president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB), said domestic travelers can now find discounts of up to 30 percent, making it an ideal time for families with young children and couples to travel.

As of Sept. 18, Antalya had welcomed over 13 million visitors this year, with British, Russian and German tourists leading the influx.

“Compared to the high season, prices are 30 percent lower in September and 50 percent lower in November,” Kavaloğlu noted, adding that climate change is helping extend the season into the third week of November.

In Bodrum, prices have dropped by 30–40 percent, according to Mustafa Demir, head of TÜRSAB’s Bodrum Regional Office.

He said September and October bookings are strong, driven largely by visitors from the U.K. and Poland.

“There’s no decline in foreign demand. Properties that deliver on both price and quality have enjoyed solid occupancy from July through October,” Demir said, noting that September is a prime travel month for high-spending guests not tied to school schedules.

A total of 28.4 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye from January to July, a 2.1 percent decline from the same period last year, with Russians, Germans, Britons, Iranians and Bulgarians among the top five visitor groups.

According to the government’s new medium-term program, tourism revenues are projected to reach $59.5 billion in 2025, $61.8 billion in 2026, and $68.2 billion in 2028.