Tourism revenues reach all-time high of $61.1 billion

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s tourism revenues rose by 8.3 percent in 2024 from 2023 to reach a new record level of $61.1 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Jan. 31.

 

The country welcomed 62.2 million visitors in 2024, up 9 percent on a yearly basis, according to the statistics authority.

 

While tourism income from visitors was $60.5 billion, income from transfer passengers amounted to $606 million, TÜİK said.

 

Some 17 percent of tourism income was obtained from Turkish citizens residing abroad.

 

Average expenditures per capita from visitors in 2024 were $972 in total and $97 per night. In 2023, the total per capita expenditures averaged $979.

 

In 2024, visitors visited Türkiye mostly for "travel, entertainment, sporting and cultural activities" with 64.9 percent.

 

Shopping accounted for 6.2 percent of all visits. Visitors spent a total of $6.2 billion on clothes and shoes and another $2.15 billion on souvenirs last year.

 

More than 1.5 million people visited Türkiye for health and medical reasons in 2024. Revenues from health visits exceeded $3 billion.

 

The number of Turkish citizens visiting abroad rose 2.9 percent in 2024 on a yearly basis to 11.4 million, TÜİK said.

 

The country’s tourism expenditure decreased 8.2 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year to $7.74 billion.

 

In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, tourism revenues surged 14.5 percent annually to $13.8 billion.

Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears
