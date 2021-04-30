Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1

  • April 30 2021 11:56:00

Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1

Turkey's tourism income stood at $2.45 billion in January-March, the country's statistical authority announced on April 30.

The first-quarter revenue fell 40.2 percent compared to the same period last year amid worldwide travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

"While 68.8 percent of this income [excluding GSM roaming and marina service expenditures] was obtained from foreign visitors, 31.2 percent was obtained from citizens resident abroad," TÜİK said.

The number of departing visitors also dropped 53.9 percent to 2.6 million during the same period – 70.2 percent foreign and 29.8 percent Turkish citizens residing abroad.

TÜİK data revealed that the average expenditure per capita was $943 from January to March.

It noted that almost 93.5 percent of the total tourism income came from individual expenditures – $2.29 billion – while package tour expenditures totaled $155 million during the same period.

Apart from the health expenditures – up 4.7 percent, all types of expenditure slipped compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the first quarter, sports, education, culture expenditure, package tour expenditures, and tour services expenditure decreased 79.5 percent, 71.0 percent, and 62.4 percent, respectively.

"In this quarter, foreign visitors visited Turkey mostly for 'travel, entertainment, sportive and cultural activities' with 54.9 percent," TÜİK said.

Data also showed that over 281,300 million Turkish citizens visited abroad in the three-month period, down 83.9 percent on an annual basis.

COVID-19, pandemic,

TURKEY Turkey not to have problem in supply of COVID-19 vaccines: President

Turkey not to have problem in supply of COVID-19 vaccines: President
MOST POPULAR

  1. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  2. Long lockdown triggers exodus from big cities

    Long lockdown triggers exodus from big cities

  3. Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul

    Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul

  4. Nationwide lockdown begins with tight inspections

    Nationwide lockdown begins with tight inspections

  5. Prominent actress selected as UNFPA’s goodwill ambassador

    Prominent actress selected as UNFPA’s goodwill ambassador
Recommended
Turkeys exports hit $50 bln in Q1

Turkey's exports hit $50 bln in Q1

Turkey, TRNC ink oil, electricity cooperation protocols

Turkey, TRNC ink oil, electricity cooperation protocols
Thodex customers lost around $108 million: Minister

Thodex customers lost around $108 million: Minister
Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2021-22

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2021-22
Turkey hopes full lockdown will be good for tourism

Turkey hopes full lockdown will be good for tourism
Turkish economy to grow 5 pct despite ‘uncertainties’

Turkish economy to grow 5 pct despite ‘uncertainties’
WORLD Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

A judge ordered the government on April 29 to explain why guards repeatedly flash light into Ghislaine Maxwell’s cell overnight, an action her lawyers say may have led to a bruise over one eye as she awaits trial in an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy with ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.
ECONOMY Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1

Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1

Turkey's tourism income stood at $2.45 billion in January-March, the country's statistical authority announced on April 30.
SPORTS Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş increased its points advantage to five in the Turkish Süper Lig after mid-week games as it prepares to take on Hatayspor on May 1.