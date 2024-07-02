Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

ISTANBUL
Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

The Tourism Ministry has been working to attract more American holidaymakers with the aim of luring at least 2.5 million visitors from this large market to Türkiye by 2028.

As part of those efforts, a promotional video named “Istanbul is the new cool” was aired on CNN last week during a break at the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The video was prepared by the Türkiye Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and is running on the GoTürkiye website, the country's official travel guide. 

The number of American tourists visiting Türkiye has been rising steadily over the past years. In 2021, Türkiye welcomed more than 370,000 tourists from the U.S. This number grew to 1 million in 2022 and reached 1.33 million last year.

Türkiye aims to host 1.5 million American tourists this year and at least 2.5 million in 2028.

From January to May this year, nearly 390,000 holidaymakers from the U.S. visited Türkiye, accounting for 2.5 percent of all foreign tourist arrivals. The number of American tourists increased by 4.7 percent in the first five months of 2024 from the same period of last year.

Officials at the TGA prepared a detailed report on the U.S. market to identify ways to draw more American tourists.

The report focused on why Americans chose Türkiye, the length of their stay and their favorite destinations in the country.

The report found that Americans are mostly the sea-sun-sand type of holidaymakers, and they go to historical and culturally rich cities. They travel with luxury cruise ships and shop during their visits, according to the report.

Istanbul appears to be the main destination for American tourists for its rich history. The other destination, which draws travelers from the U.S. is Cappadocia.

According to the report, Turkish TV dramas have created interest among Americans for Türkiye. Americans identify Türkiye with history and culture, describing it as an “authentic and exotic” country.

Even though Istanbul and Cappadocia are widely known destinations, the Aegean province of İzmir and the resort town of Kuşadası are becoming popular among American travelers.

Türkiye ranks 18th in the list of most favorite destinations of American holidaymakers with Mexico claiming the first spot. Canada, the U.K., Italy and France are the top 5 destinations for Americans.

Every destination Turkish Airlines flies to is the target market,” Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

“We need to run promotion campaigns in 200 countries. For this, we are working with major global networks such as CNN International, the BBC, Euronews, Aljazeera and Bloomberg,” Ersoy said.

Türkiye aims to attract 60 million tourists and generate $60 billion in tourism revenues, which is an important source of hard currency, this year.

Tourism and Culture Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

    Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

  2. Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

    Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

  3. PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

    PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

  4. Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

    Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

  5. Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27

    Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27
Recommended
Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June
Annual inflation drops to 71.6 percent in June

Annual inflation drops to 71.6 percent in June
Turkish Airlines orders four more freighters from Boeing

Turkish Airlines orders four more freighters from Boeing
Tesla auto deliveries beat expectations in second quarter

Tesla auto deliveries beat expectations in second quarter
Google greenhouse gas emissions grow as it powers AI

Google greenhouse gas emissions grow as it powers AI
Stocks rise as Fed’s Powell revives interest rate hopes

Stocks rise as Fed’s Powell revives interest rate hopes
Japan issues new banknotes designed against counterfeiting

Japan issues new banknotes designed against counterfeiting
WORLD Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals commanding the troops in the Gaza Strip have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a recent meeting, citing troops' fatigue and lack of ammunition from the nine-month-long conflict.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Türkiye’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $6.44 billion in June, widening 21.4 percent from a year ago, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿