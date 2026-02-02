Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects

ISTANBUL

Tourism investors in Türkiye are urging regulatory reforms to streamline investment processes, warning that lengthy procedures are discouraging new projects.

Oya Narin, chair of the Tourism Investors Association (TTYD), said that while planning and construction phases in the sector should typically take two to three years, in Türkiye they often stretch to five or six years. She noted that this delay makes investors hesitant to embark on projects from scratch.

Narin highlighted regional differences, pointing out that investment processes in Antalya progress more smoothly, whereas in the Aegean they tend to be more complicated.

“The stop-and-go nature of investments sometimes discourages investors. Instead of starting from zero, they prefer to enter as funds or acquire completed projects. They avoid getting deeply involved in the process,” she explained.

She also criticized weaknesses in zoning regulations and overlapping authorities between the Environment and Urbanization Ministry, municipalities and agencies responsible for protecting natural assets, saying these conflicts prolong procedures.

Stressing that a new tourism plan could reinvigorate investor interest, she said, “We need to reposition Turkish tourism and launch a new initiative for the next 10 to 15 years. Just as Saudi Arabia, Spain, Greece and Egypt are restructuring their tourism sectors, we must also elevate our position.”

“Announcing to the world that after 2027 and 2028, we will create a new investment environment that will generate excitement. Investors, funds and brands would be drawn here, and Turkish investors would follow suit,” Narin said.