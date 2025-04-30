Tourism income up 5.6 percent to $9.5 billion in January-March

Tourism income up 5.6 percent to $9.5 billion in January-March

ANKARA
Tourism income up 5.6 percent to $9.5 billion in January-March

Tourism revenues increased by 5.6 percent in the first quarter from a year ago to $9.45 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on April 20.

Commenting on the data, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said Türkiye is on track to meet the target set for 2025, noting that this marked an all-time high revenue for the first quarter.

The country aims for 65 million visitors and $64 billion in tourism revenues this year.

Tourism income from visitors was $9.3 bllion, while income from transfer passengers was $127 million. Some 23.6 percent of tourism revenues were obtained from Turkish citizens residing abroad, according to TÜİK.

The average expenditure per visitor increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year to $1,022. It was $99 per night, up from $93 a year earlier.

The share of food and beverage expenditures in total tourism income was 24.7 percent, international transportation expenditures and package tours accounted for 15.9 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively.

The country's tourism expenditures jumped 37.6 percent over the same period to $2.5 billion, with the number of Turkish citizens visiting abroad rising 6 percent to 2.6 million 

The Tourism Ministry, separately, reported that the number of tourists visiting Türkiye declined by 13.1 percent to 2.35 million.

In the first three months of 2025, the country welcomed a total of 6.7 million foreign tourists, down 5 percent from a year ago.

Including Turks residing abroad, 8.84 million people visited the country in the January-March period.

Iranians top the list of foreign visitors at 733,000, down 2 percent year-on-year. Russian tourists plunged 12 percent annually to 601,000, while the number of Germans visiting Türkiye fell 17 percent to 572,000.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

    Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

  2. Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

    Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

  3. Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

    Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

  4. Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

    Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

  5. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Recommended
Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya
TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary

TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary
Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe

Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe
Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts

Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending

16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending
Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings

Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings
Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April

Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿