Tourism, agriculture ministries initiate joint efforts for water efficiency

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has joined forces with the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry to promote water efficiency in tourism regions, with the ministers signing a cooperation protocol on July 16.

The protocol covers the details of the collaboration which “forms a significant step in guaranteeing the economical and effective use of water resources,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said during a ceremony attended by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy as well.

Underscoring Türkiye’s significance in terms of drawing attention on a global scale in tourism and labeling the country as the “center of attraction,” Yumaklı pointed out that as the use of water is significantly important in the tourism industry along with agriculture, they decided to take steps to encourage water efficiency.

The minister stated that they hope to achieve 40 percent water savings in the next 10 years by improving water use efficiency in the tourism sector through the implementation of the Water Efficiency Strategy Document and Action Plan.

Echoing Yumaklı’s anticipations on the project’s outcomes, Ersoy also drew attention to the vital importance of water in terms of energy generation, tourism, agriculture and economic growth.

“Taking this information into account, it becomes clear that maintaining sustainable resource management is not only a need but a must for our future,” Ersoy added.

Dwelling on the objectives they aim to accomplish through the joint project, the minister said, “We will ensure more efficient use of the available water resources and increase public awareness of the significance of water by creating projects that will conserve water within the parameters of this protocol.”

