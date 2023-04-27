Tour boats preparing to meet Adrasan waters

ANTALYA
Tour boats that take thousands of holidaymakers on a cruise every year are getting ready to meet with the sea in Adrasan, which fascinates one with its turquoise blue color and unique beauty in the Kumluca district of the southern province of Antalya.

Öz Adrasan Tour Operators Cooperative President Eser Çüm said that they took approximately 1 million people on a tour last year, and expect to reach 1.5 million this year.

Boat tours in Adrasan are pulled ashore in November every year and launched in May. During the break on land, the boats are prepared for the new season during a repair process. When the works are done by boat owners, the boats are launched to take their customers in May, the beginning of the new season.

Boat operators of Adrasan, who hosted thousands of holidaymakers by organizing trips to the region of Suluada and Cennet Bays, which enthralls one with their unique beauty throughout the summer, said that their expectations are high this year.

Süleyman Oruç, 27, said he previously worked on tour boats owned by others and has been in the sector with his own boat for the last four years.

Oruç stated that they take the boats ashore at the end of the season in October and start maintenance work in December-January.

“When the work is done, the boats meet the blue waters. Our tours usually operate between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. We have two routes: Suluada and Cennet Bays. In Suluada, we have Maldives Beach, West Beach, an area where the spring water comes out, and the Blue Cave. Opposite to them lie American Bay and Fener Bay. On the other side, there are Akseki, Korsan, Sazak and Genoese bays,” he said.

Another boat owner for six years, Bora Altıntaş, said, “We are painting the diesel tank and the wastewater tank right now. Then we will apply impaste, varnish and white paint. We will finish the maintenance works and throw them into the sea. This year we have high expectations. We follow the agencies on social media. Their expectations are also high. Our expectations are shaped according to their expectations.”

Another boat owner Himmet Çıtır said, “I live in Adrasan. I was born and raised here. I have been involved in a boating business. I have been actively sailing since I was 11 years old. I have my own boat for three years. The season ends in November every year and starts again in May. This also depends on the reservation. Our expectations are a little higher this year,” he said.

