Tough negotiations are waiting for you: CHP leader

  • July 19 2021 15:31:00

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated his objection against plans for securing Kabul Airport in Afghanistan by Turkish troops and migrants fleeing to Turkey from the war-torn country.

“My call to the world: I’m nothing alike to [President Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan. I come from the Kuvayi Milliye tradition. No one can declare our soldiers as watchmen to where they fled or declare my country an open prison to refugees. Let me tell you in advance, very tough negotiations are waiting for you,” he tweeted in Turkish and English languages on July 18.

 

Politics,

