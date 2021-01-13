Total turnover in Turkish economy jumps 38.9% in November

  • January 13 2021 11:30:08

Total turnover in Turkish economy jumps 38.9% in November

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Total turnover in Turkish economy jumps 38.9% in November

Turkey's turnover index soared 38.9% in November over the same month in 2019, the statistical authority announced on Jan. 13. 

The index saw the biggest change in the industry and trade sector, up 46.2% and 44.6%, respectively, year-on-year in November, TÜİK figures showed.

The construction index saw a 16.6% annual rise, while the services sector posted an increase of 16%.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally- and calendar-adjusted total turnover index was up 5.4% in November.

Broken down by sector, turnover in "industry increased by 5.5%, trade increased by 7%, services increased by 3% and construction decreased by 2.5% on a monthly basis in November 2020," it added.

According to TÜİK, turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation.

Turnover indices are made up of sales of goods and services invoiced by enterprises in the reference month over a certain period to monitor developments on a quarterly and yearly basis.

All enterprises that declare their value-added tax to the country's revenue administration are included in the turnover index calculation.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

  2. Turkey to finalize tests on Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

    Turkey to finalize tests on Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

  3. Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

    Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

  4. Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations

    Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations

  5. CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president

    CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president
Recommended
Households spend $500 on communication in 2020

Households spend $500 on communication in 2020
Turkeys industrial output up in November

Turkey's industrial output up in November
Retail sales volume soared in November

Retail sales volume soared in November
Six held in defense sector corruption probe

Six held in defense sector corruption probe
Turkish watchdog opens WhatsApp probe over new rules

Turkish watchdog opens WhatsApp probe over new rules
Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for intl flights

Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

WORLD Chinese province of 37 mln declares emergency to control virus

Chinese province of 37 mln declares 'emergency' to control virus

A Chinese province of more than 37 million declared an "emergency state" on Jan. 13 to snuff out a handful of COVID-19 cases, as the country moved decisively to contain infections.
ECONOMY Households spend $500 on communication in 2020

Households spend $500 on communication in 2020

A family of four with a fixed-line broadband internet connection and each household member having a mobile phone on average spent 3,736 Turkish Liras (around $500) on communication in 2020.
SPORTS Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray advanced to the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals late on Jan. 12, eliminating Yeni Malatyaspor 7-6 on penalties.