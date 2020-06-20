Tortum Waterfall prepares for tourist boom

ERZURUM- Anadolu Agency

Environmental planning around Tortum Waterfall in Turkey's eastern Erzurum province is underway to attract more visitors.

Located on Erzurum-Artvin highway in northeastern Turkey, in the Uzundere district of Erzurum, Tortum is the country's biggest waterfall.

Around 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the sea level, it is a natural wonder, with its water falling from a height of approximately 50 meters (164 feet).

The waterfall attracts tourists both from Turkey and abroad.

It is also nominated for UNESCO World Heritage List.

With a collaborative effort of the governorate and the mayorship of Erzurum, the provincial authority plans to make Tortum Waterfall one of the biggest tourists attractions in the country, the governorate said.

A project has been prepared to promote the waterfall. Steps to the waterfall, as well as the lighting around it are being renewed, and cafes and restaurants around the waterfall are being constructed.

The waterfall will also be disabled-friendly, and viewing terraces to watch the waterfall are being built as part of the project.

'We want to attract more tourists'

Governor of Erzurum Okay Memiş said the work will be completed by Eid al-Adha, the holy Muslim festival that is approaching.

"We have received funds from Erzurum MPs to complete the project, I would like to thank them. We want to raise the standards, and attract more tourists to the area," he said.

The project is environment-friendly, and aims to bring 500,000 tourists to the site, providing a cheap and good quality service to the visitors, the governor added.