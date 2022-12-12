Torrential rains to batter 28 provinces in country’s west

ISTANBUL

Torrential rains are expected to batter the country’s west, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has warned, issuing “yellow” and “orange” alerts for 28 of all 81 provinces.

Downpours, heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to affect the Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

The bureau issued a “yellow alert” for the southern provinces of Antalya, Burdur, Denizli and Isparta, Aegean provinces of Afyonkarahisar, Kastamonu, Kütahya, Manisa and Uşak, and the northern provinces of Bartın, Bilecik, Bolu, Düzce, Karabük, Kocaeli, Sakarya and Zonguldak.

A “yellow alert” is issued when there is a “potential threat by a weather event.”

Istanbul, western provinces of Izmir, Aydın and Muğla and northwestern provinces of Balıkesir, Bursa, Çanakkale, Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ were issued an “orange alert.”

“Orange alert” is rarely issued, which signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a “dangerous weather situation.”

A strong storm is expected to occur in the Marmara and Aegean regions, western parts of the Mediterranean region and northern parts of the Central Anatolia region.

The bureau warned citizens living in the region to be careful against possible hazards such as stove and fuel gas poisoning, toppling of trees and poles and transportation disruption.

On the other hand, there will be no significant change in the air temperature, while it is estimated that it will be 4-8 degrees above the seasonal norms throughout the country.