Torrential rains, thundershowers prevail in country

ANKARA

As torrential rains continue to make daily life difficult in many parts of the country, especially in the capital Ankara, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a yellow alert for 13 provinces regarding potential unfavorable situations due to the adverse weather.

According to the latest assessments, it is predicted that south and east of Marmara, Aegean, Western Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, Black Sea, Eastern Anatolia, east of Southeastern Anatolia, Edirne, Tekirdağ, Osmaniye and Kahramanmaraş surroundings and the inner parts of Adana will witness thundershowers.

Air temperatures are expected to hover around seasonal norms.

The citizens of the yellow alert provinces, which are Afyonkarahisar, Antalya, Aydın, Denizli, Gaziantep, İzmir, Kütahya, Malatya, Manisa, K.Maraş, Muğla, Uşak and Osmaniye, were asked to be cautious against adverse situations.

Estimating that precipitation will increase its effect especially in the western parts of the country, meteorology specialist Fevzi Burak Tekin stated that the ongoing downpours will continue until June 5.

Tekin stressed that rainfall may be strong in the inner parts of the western province of Izmir after June 3 and the air temperatures will be around 25-27 degrees in the city, while Istanbul is not expected to have much precipitation.

Tekin added that the capital Ankara will receive showers and thunderstorms for three more days and the air temperatures will hover between 24 and 25 degrees in the city.

Meanwhile, Ankara’s streets and alleys turned into streams due to the latest downpours that took effect, and some drivers were stranded in their vehicles.

Houses and workplaces were flooded in Sıhhiye, while a tornado formed in Belören Mountain in the Sincan district.