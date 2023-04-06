Torrential rains, hailstorms in western Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Turkish State Meteorological Services has issued an alert for some provinces as strong precipitations take hold of western Türkiye.

According to the latest assessments, the torrential rainfall will be around the coastal Aegean, Istanbul, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Yalova, Balıkesir, Çanakkale, Bursa, Manisa, Denizli, Uşak and Osmaniye provinces, as well as the western districts of Kahramanmaraş, the north of Adana and the west of Hatay provinces.

It is estimated that the temperatures, which are below seasonal norms by two to four degrees with precipitation in the western parts, will increase at the end of the week and will be around seasonal norms throughout the rest of the country.

Since strong (21-50 kg/m2) rainfall and thunderstorms are on the agenda in the east of southern province of Antalya starting from the evening hours of April 6, and strong snowfalls are expected in the high parts above 1,400 meters, precautions should be taken against disruptions to transportation, floods, lightning and local small-scale hails, especially in the high parts of the Antalya-Konya highway.

Meanwhile, a hailstorm was effective in Çeşme and Karşıyaka districts of the western province of İzmir. Streets, avenues and beaches were covered with white.

A downpour was effective in some parts of the city in the morning hours of April 6 and hail fell after the downpour in Çeşme district.

On the other hand, streets and avenues in some parts of the city were flooded with water due to the rainfall.

While the precipitation is expected to continue, the temperature is expected to be 10 degrees and cloudy on April 8. As of April 9, Izmir will be under the influence of rainfall again.